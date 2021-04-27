Watch now: Jack Anderson shuts down Edwardsville as Illinois State baseball romps to win

"Today he put it together and threw strikes with it. Right-handers were not getting the same swings off him they were getting the first half of the season.”

Anderson allowed a clean single to left field by Brady Bunten in the second inning. Bunten was doubled off first after first baseman Jake McCaw snared a foul pop up.

A 6-foot-7, 255-pounder, Anderson faced just one batter over the minimum. He walked two but one was erased on a third-inning double play grounder.

“My slider and fastball were working really well,” said Anderson, who struck out four while improving his record to 2-3. “I was getting ahead with both. Just getting my slider over for strikes really made my arsenal a lot better.”

Anderson completed ISU’s first seven-inning, one-hitter since Steve Heilenbach in 2013.

The Redbirds broke through in the third inning against Edwardsville starter Brian Chandler (0-2).

Kyle Soberano singled to right field, was sacrificed to second by Jeremy Gaines and scored on a Jordan Libman single. Aidan Huggins blasted a 422-foot- home run well beyond the left-field wall for a 3-0 ISU lead.