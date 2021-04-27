Watch now: Jack Anderson shuts down Edwardsville as Illinois State baseball romps to win

NORMAL — Illinois State baseball coach Steve Holm intended to employ several pitchers in Tuesday’s nonconference game against Southern Illinois Edwardsville.
Jack Anderson had other ideas, and Holm was not about to interfere.
“He was going to go a couple (innings) and then go to the bullpen,” Holm said. “A couple turned into seven. I let my eyes tell me (what to do), and Jandy had a different plan than I did.”
Anderson handcuffed the Cougars on one hit as ISU captured a 12-0 victory at Duffy Bass Field in a contest stopped after 6½ innings by the 10-run rule.
The Redbirds (17-22) have won four straight since a 12-0 defeat to Evansville last Friday.
“It was definitely tough on Friday,” Anderson said. “Since then, we’ve played like we got nothing to lose. We need to play like we can every day, every game and bring energy as much as we can.”
On the advice of Holm, Anderson is throwing with a lower arm angle.
“A couple weeks ago we noticed right-handed hitters were really giving him a hard time. He’s so long-limbed, we thought we could create a little better angle by dropping that,” Holm said. “The first time we saw what we wanted to see, but he wasn’t very consistent.
"Today he put it together and threw strikes with it. Right-handers were not getting the same swings off him they were getting the first half of the season.”
Anderson allowed a clean single to left field by Brady Bunten in the second inning. Bunten was doubled off first after first baseman Jake McCaw snared a foul pop up.
A 6-foot-7, 255-pounder, Anderson faced just one batter over the minimum. He walked two but one was erased on a third-inning double play grounder.
“My slider and fastball were working really well,” said Anderson, who struck out four while improving his record to 2-3. “I was getting ahead with both. Just getting my slider over for strikes really made my arsenal a lot better.”
Anderson completed ISU’s first seven-inning, one-hitter since Steve Heilenbach in 2013.
The Redbirds broke through in the third inning against Edwardsville starter Brian Chandler (0-2).
Kyle Soberano singled to right field, was sacrificed to second by Jeremy Gaines and scored on a Jordan Libman single. Aidan Huggins blasted a 422-foot- home run well beyond the left-field wall for a 3-0 ISU lead.
422-foot MOONSHOT 🚀🌕— Illinois State Baseball (@RedbirdBaseball) April 27, 2021
Aidan Huggins with a no-doubter to LF 👀
📺 | ESPN+: https://t.co/SIvSZp27Ci
End of 3 | SIUE 0, ILS 3#REDBIRDbaseball // #BackTheBirds pic.twitter.com/4hdeKsulpu
“It was definitely one of the better ones I’ve had in my career for sure,” Huggins said. “Holm put on a hit and run so that made it a little easier that I was swinging no matter what.”
Libman and Huggins, ISU’s leadoff and No. 2 hitters, combined for three hits, four runs scored and five RBIs.
“Those were the two this weekend that did not have as much success,” said Holm. “If we can get those guys going, we’ll be firing on all cylinders. It was good to see them get the (bat) head out on some pitches.”
ISU doubled its advantage to 6-0 in the fourth with two scoring on a Jeremy Gaines double.
The Redbirds brought the 10-rule into effect with a six-run sixth. Libman and Joe Butler each drove home two with singles. Jake McCaw and Gunner Peterson also knocked in runs.
Edwardsville (19-17) saw its six pitchers supplement the ISU offense by issuing 10 walks.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt