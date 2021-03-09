Watch now: Jack Butler's single brings home Illinois State winner

NORMAL – Hits were hard to come by for the Illinois State baseball team Tuesday at Duffy Bass Field.
Jack Butler made the fourth one count big by lining a single up the middle in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Redbirds a walk-off 2-1 win over Western Illinois.
😤The walk-off winner by @jackdbutler10 in video form 😤— Illinois State Baseball (@RedbirdBaseball) March 10, 2021
Try to ignore @JakeMccaw falling😬😂#REDBIRDbaseball // #BackTheBirds pic.twitter.com/MXofddsEfZ
After just two hits over the first nine frames, ISU got a single from Hayden Jones with one out in the 10th. Pinch-runner Jeremy Gaines took second as Joe Butler walked and brought home the game-winner on Jack Butler’s hit.
“I was looking for the heater over the plate and got it first pitch and put a good swing on it,” said Jack Butler. “We knew the hits weren’t falling, but we had the same approach and kept battling and it finally worked our way.”
The Redbirds improved to 4-6, while Western fell to 2-7.
“We hit some balls well, but the wind was blowing in probably 25 mph,” ISU coach Steve Holm said. “It finally took some singles up the middle to get it.”
The Leathernecks took a 1-0 lead in the second inning as Diego Munoz homered to left field off Redbird starter Jack Anderson.
ISU got that run back in the bottom of the second. Jake McCaw walked, stole second, continued to third on passed ball and came home on a Gunner Peterson sacrifice fly.
The Redbirds received two scoreless innings of relief from Garrett Witcher and five more from Colin Wyman. Derek Salata worked the 10th to notch the victory.
“Our pitching staff did a great job,” said Holm. “Colin Wyman giving us five innings, we weren’t expecting more than two out of him. But his pitch count stayed really low, and he gave us a chance to win.”
