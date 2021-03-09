Watch now: Jack Butler's single brings home Illinois State winner

NORMAL – Hits were hard to come by for the Illinois State baseball team Tuesday at Duffy Bass Field.

Jack Butler made the fourth one count big by lining a single up the middle in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Redbirds a walk-off 2-1 win over Western Illinois.

After just two hits over the first nine frames, ISU got a single from Hayden Jones with one out in the 10th. Pinch-runner Jeremy Gaines took second as Joe Butler walked and brought home the game-winner on Jack Butler’s hit.

“I was looking for the heater over the plate and got it first pitch and put a good swing on it,” said Jack Butler. “We knew the hits weren’t falling, but we had the same approach and kept battling and it finally worked our way.”

The Redbirds improved to 4-6, while Western fell to 2-7.

“We hit some balls well, but the wind was blowing in probably 25 mph,” ISU coach Steve Holm said. “It finally took some singles up the middle to get it.”

The Leathernecks took a 1-0 lead in the second inning as Diego Munoz homered to left field off Redbird starter Jack Anderson.