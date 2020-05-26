Watch now: Jayden Johnson brings family history to Illinois State basketball program

"The reason I wanted to take the walk-on opportunity was because I feel I can compete at the Division I level," said Johnson. "I believe in myself and I believe I've got a lot to bring to the table."

ISU coach Dan Muller can't comment on Johnson until the compliance department clears his application.

Batavia coach Jim Nazos said the Redbirds are "getting a first-class guy and someone who will enhance the culture."

"He's one of the best shooters I've ever coached," said Nazos. "His range is solid. He will have no problem making the step back to the college arc. He loves the games and loves to work. He's extremely coachable. You're getting a gym rat and someone you never have to worry about off the floor."

Nazos said he has been told that Johnson needs to improve his quickness and athleticism to succeed on the Division I level.

"But he puts up numbers," said Nazos. "Our last five games he averaged over 25 points and almost nine rebounds. He does do the job."