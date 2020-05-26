Watch now: Jayden Johnson brings family history to Illinois State basketball program

NORMAL — Jayden Johnson didn't have to be sold on Illinois State's basketball team or the program's history.
You could say he has Redbird blood in his veins along with a strong connection to the Bloomington-Normal area.
Johnson, a 6-foot-6, 195-pound wing from Batavia High School, announced he will attend ISU in the fall as a preferred walk-on with the Redbirds. Johnson, a four-year starter at Batavia, averaged 19.5 points and 6.1 rebounds as a senior while shooting 38% from 3-point range.
Terry Smith, who is Johnson's grandfather, was an assistant coach under Bob Donewald when ISU made three straight trips to the NCAA Tournament from 1983-85. Johnson's father, Barry Johnson, was a standout at University High School who later played for Eastern Illinois and helped the Panthers advance to the NCAA tourney.
"I have lots of family, everyone on my dad's side, lives 10 minutes off campus. That played a big part of my decision," said Johnson on Tuesday. "I thought it was best fit for me as far as family around the area and stuff like that."
Johnson said he had Division I offers from Illinois-Chicago and Southern Illinois before those were pulled after coaching changes. Several Division II schools, including Quincy University, were ready to sign him to a full scholarship.
"The reason I wanted to take the walk-on opportunity was because I feel I can compete at the Division I level," said Johnson. "I believe in myself and I believe I've got a lot to bring to the table."
ISU coach Dan Muller can't comment on Johnson until the compliance department clears his application.
Batavia coach Jim Nazos said the Redbirds are "getting a first-class guy and someone who will enhance the culture."
"He's one of the best shooters I've ever coached," said Nazos. "His range is solid. He will have no problem making the step back to the college arc. He loves the games and loves to work. He's extremely coachable. You're getting a gym rat and someone you never have to worry about off the floor."
Nazos said he has been told that Johnson needs to improve his quickness and athleticism to succeed on the Division I level.
"But he puts up numbers," said Nazos. "Our last five games he averaged over 25 points and almost nine rebounds. He does do the job."
Johnson, who lives with his mother and stepfather, Lori and Tim McDonald, in Batavia, said he is working on improving his athleticism and strength. He has been working out at a private barn during the quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When asked what he thinks his greatest strength as a player is, Johnson said "leadership."
"I would say that's the first thing that describes me, and I have a great feel for the game and a great basketball IQ," he said. "After that I would say I'm a high-level shooter. A lot of people say I'm an underrated passer which goes to feel also."
Johnson was a quarterback at Batavia his first two years before deciding to concentrate his efforts on basketball.
"I knew deep down college basketball was a goal and dream of mine, and I wanted to do whatever it takes to get there," he said.
While no future scholarship has been promised, Johnson said it's up to him to show Muller and the coaching staff he belongs.
"He (Muller) said if you prove yourself and prove that you belong and can make an impact and get minutes, he'll be the first one to give it to me," said Johnson.
Nazos wouldn't bet against Johnson.
"I have no doubt he'll fit in and do whatever the coaches ask him to do this year," he said.
ISU still has one scholarship available. Muller previously said he is looking for a transfer or sit-out player.
PHOTOS: ISU men's basketball
022720-blm-spt-18isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-5isuhoops
Delight in white
022720-blm-spt-6isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-7isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-8isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-19isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-9isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-27isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-10isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-20isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-11isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-1isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-28isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-2isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-21isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-12isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-13isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-22isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-26isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-23isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-14isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-15isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-16isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-4isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-24isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-17isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-25isuhoops
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!