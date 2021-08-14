Watch now: Jefferson leads ISU offense in scrimmage

NORMAL – Bryce Jefferson isn’t running from his worst game as Illinois State quarterback.

In fact, Jefferson is wading right into the fray, taking a seat and grabbing the remote.

“I’ve probably watched that thing more than 10 times,” Jefferson said of a 27-20 loss to South Dakota on Feb. 27 at Hancock Stadium. “It’s always a hard pill to swallow.”

In ISU’s first game of the spring season, the Redbirds committed seven turnovers, five on consecutive possessions. Jefferson was responsible for six of them with four interceptions and two lost fumbles.

“As a quarterback, you never want that to be you,” he said. “I took it how it was. I come to work every day working to get better and trying to fix the mistakes I made.”

Jefferson still passed for 280 yards in that game and drove the Redbirds inside the Coyotes’ 20-yard line in the final two minutes before being denied the tying touchdown.

Still a sophomore eligibility wise, Jefferson completed 54 of 109 passes for 640 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions as the Redbirds lost three of four spring games. Jefferson grades his performance harshly.

“In the spring, I failed. I feel like I didn’t have the best season I could have had,” said the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder, who also rushed for 138 yards. “These guys never lost hope in me. They had my back every single day. That spring will help me get better.”

In Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage at Hancock Stadium, Jefferson completed 15 of 22 passes for 205 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He tossed scoring passes of 11 and 7 yards to Bryson Deming and 16 yards to Tanner Taula.

Second string quarterback Jackson Waring was 11 of 15 for 77 yards, including a 6 yard TD connection to Micah Jones.

Kacper Rutkiewicz was the leading receiver with seven for 126 yards, including a 3-yard TD catch from Britton Morris. Mitchell Lewis hauled in three for 39 yards and Brett Spaulding three for 27.

Cole Mueller led a balanced rushing attack with 22 yards on nine carries. Wenkers Wright ran 1 yard for a score.

Linebacker Jeremiah Jordan topped the defense with nine tackles. Jordan, Zeke Vandenburgh, Shanon Reid, Clayton Isbell, Josh Dinga, Jakob Thomas and Brandon Simon all had one sack each.

Interceptions were recorded by Iverson Brown and Braden Price.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

