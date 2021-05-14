Watch now: Johnson, Redbirds rebound to topple Missouri State

NORMAL – As Colton Johnson’s ERA rose from 1.78 to 3.41 over his last three starts, the Illinois State left-hander felt “fatigue kind of set in.”
As the Redbirds hit the reset button on a six-game losing streak, Johnson found the refresh button Friday at Duffy Bass Field.
Johnson worked 6⅔ strong innings and the ISU bullpen hung on for a 4-2 Missouri Valley Conference baseball victory over Missouri State before an ESPNU national television audience.
“I’ve thrown a lot of pitches this year,” said Johnson, who tossed 110 before departing. “This past week I did my rehab stuff and my weekly training room visits and felt good today.”
The Redbirds moved to 19-29 overall and 9-12 in the MVC ahead of Saturday’s 1 p.m. doubleheader.
“We had a little players’ meeting and said it’s a good time to hit the reset button,” Johnson said. “We’re off to the right step here.”
Johnson (3-4) allowed five hits, walked four and struck out five. He moved into seventh place on the ISU career strikeout list with 231 in his final home start.
“He always throws well when it gets hot. Unfortunately, in Illinois it only gets hot his last couple starts,” said ISU coach Steve Holm. “His fastball was down. When teams have gotten to him, his fastball was up. He seemed to be getting ahead, and once he gets ahead when you throw three different off-speed pitches it’s pretty tough on hitters.”
Johnson gave way to Derek Salata with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh. Salata retired Dakota Kotowski on a fly out to center field.
Salata surrendered a run in the ninth and the tying run was on first base when Erik Kubiatowicz took over and got Kotowski to bounce into a game-ending fielder’s choice for his third save.
ISU took a 1-0 lead in the second on a Ryan Cermak line drive home run beyond the wall in left-center field. Missouri State (16-20, 6-11) tied in in the third when Ben Whetstone doubled and scored.
Back in the win column! 😤#REDBIRDbaseball // #BackTheBirds pic.twitter.com/FmKAxUdHwS— Illinois State Baseball (@RedbirdBaseball) May 14, 2021
The Redbirds broke through in the sixth against Bears’ starter Logan Wiley (4-4).
Jake McCaw led off with a single, Tyson Hays doubled into the left field corner and Jack Butler was intentionally walked to load the bases.
Cermak was hit by a full count pitch to force home McCaw, and Hays scored on a Joe Butler sacrifice fly. Cermak came around to score on a Kyle Soberano single that was bobbled in right-center field for an error.
“Our guys are trying to play for one of the top four spots in the league. That puts you in much better position for the conference tournament,” Holm said. “That’s what they’re focused on. Winning game one makes it a heckuva lot easier.”
