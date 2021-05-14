Watch now: Johnson, Redbirds rebound to topple Missouri State

“He always throws well when it gets hot. Unfortunately, in Illinois it only gets hot his last couple starts,” said ISU coach Steve Holm. “His fastball was down. When teams have gotten to him, his fastball was up. He seemed to be getting ahead, and once he gets ahead when you throw three different off-speed pitches it’s pretty tough on hitters.”

Johnson gave way to Derek Salata with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh. Salata retired Dakota Kotowski on a fly out to center field.

Salata surrendered a run in the ninth and the tying run was on first base when Erik Kubiatowicz took over and got Kotowski to bounce into a game-ending fielder’s choice for his third save.

ISU took a 1-0 lead in the second on a Ryan Cermak line drive home run beyond the wall in left-center field. Missouri State (16-20, 6-11) tied in in the third when Ben Whetstone doubled and scored.

The Redbirds broke through in the sixth against Bears’ starter Logan Wiley (4-4).

Jake McCaw led off with a single, Tyson Hays doubled into the left field corner and Jack Butler was intentionally walked to load the bases.