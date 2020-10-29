Watch now: Josiah Strong brings 'mental toughness' to ISU basketball team thanks to year at Navy

NORMAL — When Josiah Strong arrived at the Naval Academy in the summer before his freshman year, he was considered a "plebe" as a newly entered cadet.
Thus, there wasn't much time to have a good time.
"We would have to wake up at 5:30 every single day. Sunday we could sleep in to 7," he said. "After that, during the academic year we would sleep to 6 or 6:30 on a daily basis, even in season."
While Strong only stayed at Navy for a year, playing in every basketball game, a valuable lesson was picked up that should help him at Illinois State — and beyond.
"I learned what it was being able to be mentally tough," said the 6-foot-3, 194-pound guard. "Before that I thought I knew what mental toughness was, but I would say it's a whole other level."
Strong transferred to Iowa Western Community College and enjoyed a strong sophomore season. He averaged 17.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 48.8% from the field and 46.2% on 3-pointers.
Although he is among seven scholarship newcomers on ISU's roster this season, Strong already has earned Redbird head coach Dan Muller's "trust" before playing a minute in a game.
"I don't say that lightly. I'm slow to say that," said Muller. "Josiah earned my trust as a head coach because I know what to expect from him almost every day.
"He comes with the right attitude, he competes, he tries to do what we ask, he picks things up well, he has great body language and on top of that he's very productive. He's a heckuva player and can play two positions. He can guard. He's a two-way player."
Strong grew up in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis. He played at Champlin Park High School and his team was runner-up in the Minnesota Class 4A State Tournament when he was a junior.
McKinley Wright IV, now a standout at Colorado, was Champlin Park's point guard and Minnesota Mr. Basketball. After he graduated, Strong moved over to run the team as a senior.
Strong came off the bench in 31 games at Navy, mainly playing the point. He averaged 10.5 minutes per game and contributed 3.1 points, 1.0 assists and 0.8 rebounds.
"That was a good experience for me," said Strong. "A military academy is a bit different than any other school. It teaches you some values and time management and is something you don't learn at a regular school."
But Strong had hopes of playing professionally after college and didn't see that coinciding with military requirements for those at a service academy.
"I got there and realized the priorities the academy sets ... sports is kind of lower-priority list," he said. "For me that was hard to accept the whole time I was there. Even when I got there I knew it might not be the place for me, but I wanted to make sure I gave it all I had when I was there."
Strong played off the ball at Iowa Western and showed he could be a primary scorer.
Now he seeks to make a major impact. Strong's mental toughness and offensive ability could go a long way in helping ISU turn around its fortunes from a 10-21 season. He figures to be in the starting backcourt next to sophomores DJ Horne, who will play the point, and Antonio Reeves.
"Playing with DJ and Tone in the summer ever since I got here, they're both skilled guys and young," said Strong. "It puts me in a role where, having played at the Division I level, I have some experience. I've been able to gel with them. It should be fun, a lot of up and down (the court), for sure."
A familiar face to Strong also is at ISU in Sy Chatman, a 6-8 transfer from UMass who is trying to get an NCAA immediate eligibility waiver.
"That's my guy. We played a little bit growing up," said Strong. "Currently we live five minutes from each other in Minnesota. We've known each other since elementary school."
Strong's versatility in the backcourt will give Muller plenty of options with junior Dedric Boyd and freshmen Howard Fleming Jr. and Emon Washington likely coming off the bench.
It will also give ISU another playmaker on the court when Strong and Horne are both playing.
"His flat-out ability to shoot the ball and shoot the ball off the dribble, shoot the ball off the move and with step-ins, certainly he's going to help us on the offensive end, but only as much as DJ and Tone and Keith (Fisher III) are good and whoever steps up and shows they are consistent also," said Muller.
Hearing that he already has gained Muller's "trust" is something that isn't going to Strong's head.
"I would definitely say it's something I'm taking for now, OK, keep doing what you're doing, but make sure you keep that as something that has to be earned and you have to keep it," he said. "I'm trying to just build and grow with my teammates so we can accomplish the most we can this season."
The mental toughness Strong said he learned in his year at Navy already is being tested at ISU.
The Redbirds have endured a couple practice stoppages because of COVID-19 cases since Strong arrived in the summer. ISU won't resume practices with its full team until next week because of recent positive tests, only three weeks before the Nov. 25 season opener in Lincoln, Neb.
"Getting here in the middle of the pandemic, it's been a journey," said Strong. "But at the same time I'm trying to find ways to adapt and push through it. It's brought us together in a unique way ... the team connected on Zoom before I got to school. It's been interesting, for sure."
