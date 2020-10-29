Watch now: Josiah Strong brings 'mental toughness' to ISU basketball team thanks to year at Navy

A familiar face to Strong also is at ISU in Sy Chatman, a 6-8 transfer from UMass who is trying to get an NCAA immediate eligibility waiver.

"That's my guy. We played a little bit growing up," said Strong. "Currently we live five minutes from each other in Minnesota. We've known each other since elementary school."

Strong's versatility in the backcourt will give Muller plenty of options with junior Dedric Boyd and freshmen Howard Fleming Jr. and Emon Washington likely coming off the bench.

It will also give ISU another playmaker on the court when Strong and Horne are both playing.

"His flat-out ability to shoot the ball and shoot the ball off the dribble, shoot the ball off the move and with step-ins, certainly he's going to help us on the offensive end, but only as much as DJ and Tone and Keith (Fisher III) are good and whoever steps up and shows they are consistent also," said Muller.

Hearing that he already has gained Muller's "trust" is something that isn't going to Strong's head.