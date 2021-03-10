Watch now: JuJu Redmond makes first team all-Missouri Valley Conference

NORMAL — The improvement of Illinois State’s JuJu Redmond in her second season as a Redbird was recognized Wednesday when the Missouri Valley Conference made her a part of its 11-player women’s basketball all-star first team.
“I worked hard to earn it so I feel like it was a very earned accomplishment,” Redmond said. “The goal for this year was being Player of the Year. That’s what I was looking for. But this year being a weird season, it is what it is.”
The MVC will announce its Player of the Year and other specialty awards Thursday.
A 5-foot-11 senior from Chicago, Redmond leads ISU in scoring (13.6) and rebounding (6.2), both ranking in the top 10 in the conference. She was a honorable mention choice last season while also being named the MVC’s Newcomer of the Year and Sixth Player of the Year.
Also making the first team were Missouri State’s Brice Calip and Jasmine Franklin, Maddie Monahan and Grace Berg of Drake, Bradley’s Lasha Petree and Gabi Haack, Makenzie Silvey of Southern Illinois, Loyola’s Allison Day, Shay Frederick of Valparaiso and Northern Iowa’s Karli Rucker.
ISU sophomore guard Mary Crompton and Normal Community High School graduate Abby Feit of Evansville were honorable mention selections.
Crompton averages 11.2 points and is seventh nationally in 3-point percentage at 46.4. A sophomore, Feit checks in at 14.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per outing for the Purple Aces.
ISU junior Terrion Moore was picked to both the All-Newcomer and All-Defensive team. Moore scores 11.1 points and is fourth in the league at 2.1 steals.
“Terrion is a special defender,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “She forgives so many sins for us.”
Redbird sophomore DeAnna Wilson also was part of the All-Newcomer squad. She has contributed 9.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest.
Tournament begins: The MVC Tournament opens Thursday at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline with two play-in games.
No. 9 seed Indiana State faces No. 8 Southern Illinois at 4:32 p.m. and No. 10 Evansville takes on No. 7 Valparaiso at 7:32 p.m.
Top seed Missouri State rolled through the regular season at 16-0 in the Valley. Ranked 17th and 21st in the two major national polls, the Bears are 20-2 overall.
“To have an opportunity to compete in the Valley tournament this year is a blessing on its own,” Missouri State coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “Of course, we want to cut down some more nets, but we know nine other teams have the same goal.
"Everybody is coming after us. We have a big target on our backs. We have to go out and compete at a very high level.”
No. 3 seed ISU meets No. 6 Loyola in Friday’s last quarterfinal matchup at 8:02 p.m.
The Redbirds have won five straight games to boost their record to 15-6. ISU defeated Loyola twice last weekend in Chicago, 64-61 and 60-45.
