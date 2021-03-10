Watch now: JuJu Redmond makes first team all-Missouri Valley Conference

Crompton averages 11.2 points and is seventh nationally in 3-point percentage at 46.4. A sophomore, Feit checks in at 14.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per outing for the Purple Aces.

ISU junior Terrion Moore was picked to both the All-Newcomer and All-Defensive team. Moore scores 11.1 points and is fourth in the league at 2.1 steals.

“Terrion is a special defender,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “She forgives so many sins for us.”

Redbird sophomore DeAnna Wilson also was part of the All-Newcomer squad. She has contributed 9.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

Tournament begins: The MVC Tournament opens Thursday at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline with two play-in games.

No. 9 seed Indiana State faces No. 8 Southern Illinois at 4:32 p.m. and No. 10 Evansville takes on No. 7 Valparaiso at 7:32 p.m.

Top seed Missouri State rolled through the regular season at 16-0 in the Valley. Ranked 17th and 21st in the two major national polls, the Bears are 20-2 overall.