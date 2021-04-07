Watch now: JuJu Redmond to return for Illinois State women, but Paige Saylor, Terrion Moore will not

NORMAL — One senior is coming back for another season with the Illinois State women’s basketball team and another is not.
ISU coach Kristen Gillespie confirmed Wednesday that first team Missouri Valley Conference all-star JuJu Redmond will play for the Redbirds in the 2021-22 season, while four-year starting point guard Paige Saylor has decided to end her playing career.
No Division I basketball player is being charged a year of eligibility in 2020-21 because of COVID-19-related disruptions.
“We had a feeling JuJu was coming back all year. She has aspirations to play professionally. This year was so crazy with all the starts and stops, she missed so much skill development.” Gillespie said. “She wants to help our team take another step forward and put herself in the best place to be marketable, whether it’s the WNBA or overseas. That’s her goal.”
Redmond averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds as ISU posted a 16-9 record and played in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament. Saylor chipped in 6.3 points in her final season.
“Paige wants to go to PA (physician’s assistant) school,” said Gillespie. “Her back was so bad the last two years. I don’t know if everyone knew the work it took Paige to get through practice. I just don’t know if her body could take another year. Her legacy will be the kid who started as a freshman and took her team from a rebuild to a postseason.”
Three other players have decided they are finished as Redbirds, including guard Terrion Moore, who averaged 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and led the team with 50 steals. Moore sat out the 2019-20 season after transferring from Little Rock and played one year at ISU.
“Terrion graduates in May,” Gillespie said. “She is either going to be done playing basketball or she may grad transfer. She’s not sure if she wants to go to grad school. There’s no ill will. She was awesome for us.”
Other moving on in search of additional playing time are guards Cameron Call and Ally Gietzel. Both appeared in 13 games off the bench this past season.
“They want to play more and have a larger role. I’m really supportive of those decisions,” said the ISU coach. “I want them to have the experience they want to have. They were unbelievable teammates. We’ll be their biggest fans wherever they land.”
Gillespie expects forward DeAnna Wilson to continue her upward trajectory of performance. The junior college transfer finished the season strong and had numbers of 9.2 points and 6.3 rebounds overall.
“She is so excited. She feel like she scratched the surface of her potential,” Gillespie said. “She wants to be one of the best players in our league, and she has the potential to do that.”
Also back as a key player next season will be guard Mary Crompton, who chipped in 11.1 points per outing and ranked third nationally with 46.7 3-point shooting accuracy.
Crompton, who was named the Missouri Valley Conference’s Most Improved Player, already ranks seventh on ISU’s career 3-pointers list with 140.
“Mary is graduating. She will start working on her master’s next year,” said Gillespie. “What a heckuva year she had. She will try to keep adding things to her repertoire and try to be as hard to guard as possible.”
Crompton could play as many as three more seasons with ISU but will be a Redbird for two more years and then decide whether she will use the third.
Normal Community High School graduate Maya Wong will step into Saylor’s point guard role with incoming freshman Kenzie Bowers also at the position. Bowers’ Kent City team will play for the Michigan Division Three state championship Friday.
“Maya has a really great mindset. She wants to step up in all areas of our program, especially leadership. She knows the ball is going to be in her hands a lot,” Gillespie said. “With Kenzie, those two will be so competitive every day in practice. It’s not necessarily an either or. They both can facilitate and they can score.”
The Redbird coach looks for freshmen Kate Bullman and Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor to take huge strides entering their sophomore seasons. Bullman averaged 3.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and led the team with 18 blocks.
“They are going to have huge summers for us. Those two could have used a full summer (in 2020). That’s where we do our skill development,” Gillespie said. “They are going to be very good. They are both very driven, and they both know what they need to do.”
Kayel Newland will continue to play a role off the bench, while Lexy Koudelka is aiming for a healthy senior season.
“Kayel played well down the stretch. We’re looking for consistency from her,” said Gillespie. “Lexy’s got to get her knee under control. She is talented, it’s can we figure out the best balance of minutes for her knee and still making sure she’s in great condition to be able to help us. She wants to have a great senior year.”
Hannah Kelle, a sophomore who missed the entire season while recovering from a knee injury, will be back to add post depth.
Joining the 5-foot-9 Bowers in the incoming recruiting class are 6-3 Lexi Boles, 6-1 Chloe Van Zeeland and 5-8 walk-on Lauren Cohen.
“Lexi is a 6-3 post who can shoot the three. Chloe can shoot the three and is a really physical player and great rebounder,” Gillespie said. “This could be the best offensive team we’ve ever had, but we’ve got work to do.
"We have so much potential. We have to harness that potential. We have the chance to be really deep. We’ll have some different options we haven’t had.”
ISU is hoping to add a transfer before next season, preferably a wing player.
Since a 14-16 initial record in 2017-18, the Redbirds are a combined 54-31 over the past three seasons with Gillespie at the helm.
PHOTOS: Illinois State women's basketball 2020-21
REDMOND LAST SHOT
LOYOLA CELEBRATES
REDMOND BOX OUT
ISU-Drake women
Lexy Koudelka
ISU WOMEN VS. UNI NO. 2
ISU WOMEN VS. UNI NO. 3
ISU WOMEN VS. UNI NO. 1
ISU.jfif
ISU women change
Maya Wong vs. Western
Paige Saylor vs. Western
DeAnna Wilson vs. WIU
Taylor Veach shooting
Redmond defended by Newland
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt