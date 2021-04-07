Watch now: JuJu Redmond to return for Illinois State women, but Paige Saylor, Terrion Moore will not

“She is so excited. She feel like she scratched the surface of her potential,” Gillespie said. “She wants to be one of the best players in our league, and she has the potential to do that.”

Also back as a key player next season will be guard Mary Crompton, who chipped in 11.1 points per outing and ranked third nationally with 46.7 3-point shooting accuracy.

Crompton, who was named the Missouri Valley Conference’s Most Improved Player, already ranks seventh on ISU’s career 3-pointers list with 140.

“Mary is graduating. She will start working on her master’s next year,” said Gillespie. “What a heckuva year she had. She will try to keep adding things to her repertoire and try to be as hard to guard as possible.”

Crompton could play as many as three more seasons with ISU but will be a Redbird for two more years and then decide whether she will use the third.

Normal Community High School graduate Maya Wong will step into Saylor’s point guard role with incoming freshman Kenzie Bowers also at the position. Bowers’ Kent City team will play for the Michigan Division Three state championship Friday.