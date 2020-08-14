Watch now: Last Illinois State fall football game canceled; Romeo McKnight to transfer

NORMAL — Illinois State lost its final scheduled game of the 2020 football season and its All-American defensive end Friday.
The COVID-19 pandemic claimed the sole surviving 2020 Redbird game for the coming fall when ISU and Eastern Illinois jointly announced the cancellation of the Sept. 12 Mid America Classic game at Hancock Stadium.
Also, senior Romeo McKnight announced on Twitter he has submitted his name to the NCAA transfer portal.
"With the announcement of MVCF (MVFC) season being moved to spring and such uncertain times it has been and continues to be a challenge," McKnight said on Twitter. "With that being said I have to look into all options moving forward. As of today I decided to enter the transfer portal. I am ready to play football."
ISU coach Brock Spack said McKnight has been "very transparent" and the two have had several discussions regarding his future.
“What he’s doing right now is put his toe in the water to see if he can find a place to play this fall," said Spack. "It’s my understanding he is not going to play in the spring, here or at another school. He wants to get ready for pro football.”
McKnight earned first team all-MVFC honors in 2019 after recording 64 tackles, 16½ tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.
Attempts to reach McKnight for additional comment were unsuccessful.
The Ohio Valley Conference joined the MVFC in switching its league schedule to the spring Friday. But, again like the MVFC, the OVC left open the possibility for its members to play nonconference games.
Nevertheless, athletic directors Larry Lyons of ISU and Tom Michael of Eastern Illinois came to the conclusion a one-game fall schedule did not make sense.
The Redbirds and Panthers will not play for the first time since 2001, when the game was canceled because of the 9-11 tragedy.
“If we could have had a reasonable three-game schedule, there would likely be some interest,” Lyons said. “But that all fell apart over the last week.”
Spack agreed, saying the prospect of training to play one fall game, eight more in the spring and then playing an entire 2021 fall schedule would be "way too much. I don't think we had much of a stomach for that. We're about playing for championships here."
ISU will not play a football game over an entire calendar year for the first time since 1918.
Defending FCS national champion North Dakota State and Southern Illinois also announced Friday they would play no fall games.
The only MVFC exception is Missouri State, which will face Oklahoma on the road and Central Arkansas twice in a home-and-home.
Spack is hopeful the NCAA will approve a fall practice session to take the place of missed spring practices. If allowed, ISU would begin workouts, which were suspended earlier this week, in September.
“The football oversight committee hasn’t ruled on that yet. We don’t have a lot of guidelines, but we’ve got some,” Spack said. “We’re trying to get our players locked in and better for the spring season.”
Preparations for a spring MVFC season would begin with a “fall” camp in February. Games would be played in March and April with the FCS playoffs in May.
