Watch now: Last Illinois State fall football game canceled; Romeo McKnight to transfer

McKnight earned first team all-MVFC honors in 2019 after recording 64 tackles, 16½ tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.

Attempts to reach McKnight for additional comment were unsuccessful.

The Ohio Valley Conference joined the MVFC in switching its league schedule to the spring Friday. But, again like the MVFC, the OVC left open the possibility for its members to play nonconference games.

Nevertheless, athletic directors Larry Lyons of ISU and Tom Michael of Eastern Illinois came to the conclusion a one-game fall schedule did not make sense.

The Redbirds and Panthers will not play for the first time since 2001, when the game was canceled because of the 9-11 tragedy.

“If we could have had a reasonable three-game schedule, there would likely be some interest,” Lyons said. “But that all fell apart over the last week.”

Spack agreed, saying the prospect of training to play one fall game, eight more in the spring and then playing an entire 2021 fall schedule would be "way too much. I don't think we had much of a stomach for that. We're about playing for championships here."