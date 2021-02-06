Watch now: Late surge by Missouri State hands Illinois State fifth straight loss

NORMAL — Back and forth Illinois State and Missouri State went Saturday with 19 lead changes at Redbird Arena.
The Bears were clinging to a one-point lead with five minutes left when the Redbirds had two chances to go ahead. When they couldn't convert, Jared Ridder made ISU pay the price.
Ridder sank two 3-pointers in an 8-0 run that gave Missouri State enough separation to earn a 74-67 victory in a Missouri Valley Conference game and hand ISU its fifth straight loss.
"They started to ramp up their defense some more late in the game," said ISU's DJ Horne, who tied his season high with 23 points. "During that stretch I thought we got a little stagnant and didn't move the ball like we were when we were scoring."
ISU (5-13, 2-10 MVC), also received 17 points from Antonio Reeves while Dusan Mahorcic contributed 12 points and eight rebounds. But it wasn't enough to overcome 14 critical turnovers that gave Missouri State (10-5, 6-5) a 15-6 advantage on points off turnovers.
"Some good and some bad," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "I thought our defense let us down in some stretches and then turnovers really hurt us in the second half. We did a lot of good things and have to play better tomorrow."
Missouri State (10-5, 6-5), which broke a four-game losing skid, was led by MVC-leading scorer Isiaih Mosley. The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard set the tone in the second half by putting his head down and driving inside to score the Bears' first 11 points. He finished with 19 to go with six assists and six rebounds.
Ridder, a junior forward, came off the bench and went 4 of 10 from outside the arc. Ridder and guard Demarcus Sharp contributed 15 points each. Forward Gaige Prim had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
"I thought the ball moved against (ISU's) zone," said Missouri State head coach Dana Ford, a former ISU player and associate head coach. "It went inside out against the zone. We know Ridder can make shots. I was proud how the guys handled the zone in regards to moving the basketball."
Missouri State shot 49.1% from the field compared to ISU's 42.9%.
"We still got 34 points in the paint and that's good whether a team is playing man or zone, but really good against a team playing zone," said Ford.
Mosley went into attack mode right away in the second half after a 36-all tie at the break . On the first possession he drove inside for a basket, was fouled and completed the three-point play to give the Bears a 39-36 lead.
Horne's 16-foot jumper tied the game at 43-all before the Bears went on a 10-1 run, hitting some tough driving shots to open a 53-44 lead with 13:50 left.
"We didn't guard. They got to the rim. Mosley started to hurt us," said Muller. "We used all three of our defenses. Missouri State didn't do anything complicated although they executed well. We were getting driven by Mosley. We've got to guard the ball better defensively. Offensively I thought we were fine in that stretch other than turnovers."
ISU didn't fold and went on a 7-0 run. Reeves later scored on a drive to cut the Bears' lead to 59-58 with 5:35 left. ISU had two chances to take the lead, but Mahorcic missed a jump hook and then an open 17-footer.
Ridder swished a pair of 3-pointers around Prim's 15-foot jumper to give the Bears a 67-58 lead, and ISU couldn't recover.
"They do have a lot of weapons and you have to be on your toes at all times on defense," said Horne. "There's not a lot of room for error so that makes it pretty tough. They definitely outsized us, so that made our job harder rebounding down."
ISU actually gained a 37-31 rebounding edge.
Since upsetting Bradley at home on Jan. 20, ISU hasn't won. The Redbirds took a late lead against Valparaiso on Jan. 24 and had a chance to shock unbeaten Drake last Sunday before losing by two in overtime.
"It does get frustrating, but also mentally for young guys you get in those situations and do they believe?" said Muller, who doesn't have any seniors. "We made enough plays at Drake. We played to win and believed, but we've lost a number of games at the end where they're close or we were fighting back. I hope our guys can stay locked in at those moments."
ISU played its third straight game without junior guard Josiah Strong, who injured his foot in practice about 10 days ago. Strong was on the sidelines in street clothes, but wasn't in a boot like last weekend.
Strong's status isn't known for Sunday's 2 p.m. rematch against the Bears at Redbird Arena. Muller admitted his team looked tired at the end. Both teams had three players who saw 30 or more minutes.
"I think we'll be fine," said Horne. "It's a home game for us so we have our facilities, cold tubs, hot tubs. I feel our guys will be able to take care of their bodies in this off time and we'll be ready for tomorrow."
For the first time this season Saturday, spectators were allowed inside Redbird Arena. It was limited to 50 for immediate family members of players and coaches, who were spread out in the lower bowl across from the benches and at least 30 feet from the court.
