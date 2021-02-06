Watch now: Late surge by Missouri State hands Illinois State fifth straight loss

"It does get frustrating, but also mentally for young guys you get in those situations and do they believe?" said Muller, who doesn't have any seniors. "We made enough plays at Drake. We played to win and believed, but we've lost a number of games at the end where they're close or we were fighting back. I hope our guys can stay locked in at those moments."

ISU played its third straight game without junior guard Josiah Strong, who injured his foot in practice about 10 days ago. Strong was on the sidelines in street clothes, but wasn't in a boot like last weekend.

Strong's status isn't known for Sunday's 2 p.m. rematch against the Bears at Redbird Arena. Muller admitted his team looked tired at the end. Both teams had three players who saw 30 or more minutes.

"I think we'll be fine," said Horne. "It's a home game for us so we have our facilities, cold tubs, hot tubs. I feel our guys will be able to take care of their bodies in this off time and we'll be ready for tomorrow."

For the first time this season Saturday, spectators were allowed inside Redbird Arena. It was limited to 50 for immediate family members of players and coaches, who were spread out in the lower bowl across from the benches and at least 30 feet from the court.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.