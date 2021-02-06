Watch now: Late surge carries Missouri State past Illinois State

NORMAL — Missouri State pulled away in the last five minutes to beat Illinois State, 74-67, on Saturday in a Missouri Valley Conference basketball game at Redbird Arena.

ISU (5-13, 2-10 MVC), which lost its fifth straight game, was led by DJ Horne with 23 points. Antonio Reeves added 17 points while Dusan Mahorcic had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Missouri State (10-5, 6-5) broke a four-game losing streak. Isiah Mosley, the MVC's leading scorer, led with 19 points. Jared Ridder, who made two key 3-pointers late, and Demarcus Sharp contributed 15 points each while Gaige Prim had 14.

ISU and Missouri State conclude the two-game series at 2 p.m. Sunday at Redbird Arena.

Mosley went into attack mode right away in the second half. He drove inside for a basket, was fouled and completed the three-point play to give the Bears a 39-36 lead.

Horne's 16-foot jumper tied the game at 43-all before the Bears went on a 10-1 run, hitting some tough driving shots to open a 53-44 lead with 13:50 left.

ISU didn't fold. Reeves made two free throws with 6:47 left to gain a 57-all tie.