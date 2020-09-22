Watch now: Linebacker Dylan Draka will not return to Illinois State football team

“Reid is going to be really good. He’s doing really well right now,” Spack said. “Cade Campos can really fly.”

ISU has now lost a key player at each level of its defense in moves directly related to the pandemic.

End Romeo McKnight and cornerback Devin Taylor transferred so they could play this fall with an eye on the NFL, McKnight to Charlotte and Taylor to Virginia Tech.

Another Redbird with a season of eligibility remaining who will not return is long snapper Paul Monaco, a three-year starter.

Monaco is involved in ROTC at ISU and is leaving to fulfill his military commitment in the Army after graduating in December.

According to Spack, Monaco’s departure elevates Central Catholic High School graduate Joey Malinowski to first team long snapper.

Linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh, who started eight games and recorded 51 tackles last season, has entered his name in the transfer portal, but is still working out at ISU while he decides on his next step, according to Spack.