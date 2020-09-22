Watch now: Linebacker Dylan Draka will not return to Illinois State football team

NORMAL — Dylan Draka says it’s time to move on, which means the Illinois State football team will be moving on to a new starting inside linebacker.
Draka confirmed Tuesday he will graduate in December and does not plan to play for the Redbirds during a spring schedule that will start in February.
“It was a really tough decision,” Draka said. “It’s not how I wanted it to work out.”
Draka emerged as a starter at ISU’s “will” linebacker position in 2019 and finished second on the team with 88 tackles. He added two sacks, three fumble recoveries and an interception.
“The original plan was I was going to graduate in December and move on,” said Draka. “When coronavirus hit, I decided to keep the same plan and move on to another chapter. It wasn’t the team. I love all the guys and the coaching staff.”
ISU coach Brock Spack said his top three players at will linebacker are currently Tennessee transfer Shanon Reid, redshirt freshman Cade Campos and true freshman Darius Walker.
“Reid is going to be really good. He’s doing really well right now,” Spack said. “Cade Campos can really fly.”
ISU has now lost a key player at each level of its defense in moves directly related to the pandemic.
End Romeo McKnight and cornerback Devin Taylor transferred so they could play this fall with an eye on the NFL, McKnight to Charlotte and Taylor to Virginia Tech.
Another Redbird with a season of eligibility remaining who will not return is long snapper Paul Monaco, a three-year starter.
Monaco is involved in ROTC at ISU and is leaving to fulfill his military commitment in the Army after graduating in December.
According to Spack, Monaco’s departure elevates Central Catholic High School graduate Joey Malinowski to first team long snapper.
Linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh, who started eight games and recorded 51 tackles last season, has entered his name in the transfer portal, but is still working out at ISU while he decides on his next step, according to Spack.
“Just because you’re in the (transfer) pool, it doesn’t mean you can’t come back,” Spack said. “He wanted to see what would be available out there, if he had a Power Five (conference) option. He’s pretty picky.”
Spack said once a player enters the transfer portal, that scholarship does not have to be renewed. But Vandenburgh remains on scholarship.
“I told him we would honor that,” said the ISU coach. “It’s been pretty transparent (between) the coaching staff and him."
Vandenburgh has two years of eligibility remaining and is on track to earn his undergraduate degree in December.
Spack said Vandenburgh is “not getting the same amount of reps he normally gets” to prepare potential replacements, but “we would like him to play here.”
