Watch now: Linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh staying at Illinois State

NORMAL — Zeke Vandenburgh took a look around the college football landscape and decided the grass was not necessarily greener on the other side of the fence.
Vandenburgh, Illinois State’s junior linebacker, announced Thursday he was removing his name from the NCAA transfer portal and will remain a member of the Redbirds for at least the spring season of 2021.
“I love this team and I love the position I play as an outside linebacker in the 3-4 scheme,” Vandenburgh said. “I feel like God’s plan for me here is not finished yet.”
Vandenburgh started eight of ISU’s 15 games in 2019 and ranked seventh on the team with 51 tackles. That mark is second only to Christian Uphoff’s 70 tackles among returning players.
The Freeport native also posted five sacks, nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.
“It’s great to have him. He’s a really good player and a smart kid,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “He really had a good fall practice. He’s much improved over last year. He keeps getting better.”
Vandenburgh announced on social media on Sept. 7 that he would “explore all my options moving forward” while posting the official notification that ISU had submitted him to the transfer portal.
“When I entered the portal, my intention was to transfer,” said the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder. “I recently had a change of heart.”
Vandenburgh continued to work out and practice with the Redbirds while pondering his next move.
He said he received a “good amount surprisingly” of interest from other programs. "Everybody gets another year of eligibility now, so I wasn’t sure how many schools would even be looking for a mid-year transfer.”
Vandenburgh has two years of eligibility remaining and could conceivably play three more seasons at ISU because the spring season will not count as a year of playing.
He will graduate in December with a degree in exercise science and begin work on a master’s degree in the spring semester, but does not yet know if he will play for the Redbirds in the fall of 2021.
“I’m not sure how everything will work out, but I want to play in the NFL,” Vandenburgh said. “If there’s interest, I’ll probably be done with college football.”
An ISU defense that was among the best in FCS has suffered significant losses to graduation and transfers. Yet Vandenburgh asserts the Redbird defense “is going to be better than last year.”
Vandenburgh is part of a first team linebacker group that includes Brandon Simon on the outside and Kenton Wilhoit and Shanon Reid on the inside.
“I think I got better every practice, but I’m not where I want to be yet. I expect a lot more of myself now,” he said. “I’m really excited to see Kenton and Shanon take off this year. Brandon is someone you can count on to make plays.”
Vandenburgh was particularly noticeable this fall while rushing the passer.
“That’s part of his game that has gotten so much better,” said Spack. “He’s turning into a dynamic pass rusher. That’s going to be part of his game we have to really hone in on.”
According to Vandenburgh, he emphasized pass rush technique in his offseason program
“This is my first offseason as an outside linebacker. I didn’t know what I was doing last year. I just tried to get a good get off (the snap),” he said. “I still have so much work to do as the season approaches, but I feel more confident than last year.”
ISU is scheduled to open its season on Feb. 20 at Northern Iowa.
