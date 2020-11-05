Watch now: Linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh staying at Illinois State

Vandenburgh announced on social media on Sept. 7 that he would “explore all my options moving forward” while posting the official notification that ISU had submitted him to the transfer portal.

“When I entered the portal, my intention was to transfer,” said the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder. “I recently had a change of heart.”

Vandenburgh continued to work out and practice with the Redbirds while pondering his next move.

He said he received a “good amount surprisingly” of interest from other programs. "Everybody gets another year of eligibility now, so I wasn’t sure how many schools would even be looking for a mid-year transfer.”

Vandenburgh has two years of eligibility remaining and could conceivably play three more seasons at ISU because the spring season will not count as a year of playing.

He will graduate in December with a degree in exercise science and begin work on a master’s degree in the spring semester, but does not yet know if he will play for the Redbirds in the fall of 2021.

“I’m not sure how everything will work out, but I want to play in the NFL,” Vandenburgh said. “If there’s interest, I’ll probably be done with college football.”