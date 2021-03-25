Watch now: Loss to Eastern Illinois continues Illinois State baseball team's rough start to season

“We have the talent to beat anybody in the country. We need to start stringing things together and things will come,” he said. “It’s just been messy all around. Our hitting might be good one day and our pitching is off or the other way around. We haven’t been in sync as a team.”

Two struggling Redbird hitters, Gunner Peterson and catcher Hayden Jones, had encouraging days at the plate. Peterson 2-for-5 with two RBIs to boost his batting average to .189, while Jones had three hits in five at-bats and is now at .182.

“I’ve gotten off to a slow start, but you’ve got to stay with your approach. I’m starting to feel better and more comfortable,” Gunner said. “I’m getting the head (of the bat) out. As long as I’m putting the ball in play and catching barrels I’m OK with it.”

‘Electric’ debut

Mason Burns, a freshman pitcher from Normal Community High School, made his college debut and struck out the only three batters he faced in the seventh inning.

He was steady at 94-95 mph with his fastball. Burns had not pitched until Wednesday because of shoulder inflammation.