Watch now: Loss to Eastern Illinois continues Illinois State baseball team's rough start to season

NORMAL — After a lengthy pursuit, Illinois State right fielder Tanner Peterson came agonizingly close to snaring a two-out fly ball off the bat of Eastern Illinois’ Logan Eickhoff on Wednesday at Duffy Bass Field.
Yet when the baseball found the turf just inside the foul line, two Panthers’ runners scored on Eickhoff’s triple.
And to make matters worse for the Redbirds, Trey Sweeney followed with a two-run homer.
That’s the way this season has been going for ISU, which dropped to 5-13 with a 9-7 defeat that was their sixth in succession.
“You’ve got to be able to pitch and not walk people, you’ve got to be able to play good defense and you have to not strike out at the plate,” Redbirds coach Steve Holm said. “Those are the three keys to having a steady team, and right now those three things are very hard for us.”
Left fielder Gunner Peterson, Tanner’s older brother, doesn’t believe the Redbirds should be feeling sorry for themselves.
“We have the talent to beat anybody in the country. We need to start stringing things together and things will come,” he said. “It’s just been messy all around. Our hitting might be good one day and our pitching is off or the other way around. We haven’t been in sync as a team.”
Two struggling Redbird hitters, Gunner Peterson and catcher Hayden Jones, had encouraging days at the plate. Peterson 2-for-5 with two RBIs to boost his batting average to .189, while Jones had three hits in five at-bats and is now at .182.
“I’ve gotten off to a slow start, but you’ve got to stay with your approach. I’m starting to feel better and more comfortable,” Gunner said. “I’m getting the head (of the bat) out. As long as I’m putting the ball in play and catching barrels I’m OK with it.”
‘Electric’ debut
Mason Burns, a freshman pitcher from Normal Community High School, made his college debut and struck out the only three batters he faced in the seventh inning.
He was steady at 94-95 mph with his fastball. Burns had not pitched until Wednesday because of shoulder inflammation.
“Something got pinched in my shoulder. I had a cortisone shot and two weeks later here we are. It felt good to get out there and compete with my team again,” Burns said. “I’m don’t remember much of it I was so hopped up on adrenaline. It was fun, though. I look forward to getting out there on a regular basis.”
Holm was tempted to send Burns back out for the eighth, but wanted to limit the right-hander's first outing to one inning.
“It was pretty special. We were trying to find a way to get him into the game,” said Holm. “When he punched out the side, it was pretty electric. We got a little energy from him and he got a little emotional. I think it energized us. I think we played significantly better from that point on.”
Injury issues
Redbird shortstop/center fielder Joe Butler broke the hamate bone in his hand on March 14 against Missouri and will miss at least four more weeks, according to Holm.
Right fielder Jeremy Gaines suffered a foot injury rounding third base while scoring an early run and left the game. First baseman Jake McCaw appeared as a pinch hitter but is limited by a sore hamstring.
