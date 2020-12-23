Watch now: Loyola, Bradley figure to have plenty of competition at top of MVC as league play begins

While the Braves have won the last two MVC Tournament crowns, they haven't captured the league's regular-season title since 1996. That might change.

Are Drake, SIU for real?

When 7-footer Liam Robbins left Drake after a breakout sophomore season and transferred to Minnesota, the Bulldogs figured to suffer. Instead, Drake hasn't seemed to miss Robbins at all with an average victory margin of 26.4 points.

But how legitimate is Drake? A season-opening win at Kansas State was an eye opener, but Bruce Weber's Wildcats aren't very good. The rest of Drake's schedule has been rather weak. However, junior Roman Penn (11.9 ppg, 6.0 assists) is the Valley's point guard with Green out and any team that shoots 42.3% outside the arc is dangerous.

SIU was the league's surprise team for most of last season before fading at the end in Bryan Mullins' first year as head coach. The Salukis lost some key seniors, but Mullins has been able to plug in capable replacements around sophomores Marcus Domask (17.7 ppg) and Lance Jones (10.7 ppg) to be a viable contender.

Moser, in his 10th year as Loyola's head coach, anticipates no team running away with the title.

