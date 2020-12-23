Watch now: Loyola, Bradley figure to have plenty of competition at top of MVC as league play begins

NORMAL — Remember when the Missouri Valley Conference preseason basketball predictions were released in early October?
Well, throw them away. In this crazy 2020-21 COVID-19 season, nothing should be considered a certainty. The last 30 days have told us that.
Preseason MVC favorite and defending champion Northern Iowa has lost last year's league MVP, junior guard AJ Green, to season-ending hip surgery. The Panthers have gotten off to a rocky 1-4 start with another all-league first-team choice from last season, junior center Austin Phyfe, fighting through a sprained ankle.
Three teams have gone undefeated, but two of them no one would have predicted. Drake, picked seventh, is off to a 9-0 start, the best in school history. Southern Illinois, the No. 5 preseason selection, is 6-0, including a 76-73 win at Butler on Monday that broke the nation's longest nonconference home-court winning streak at 59.
Bradley easily could be 8-1. The Braves (6-3) dropped a pair of one-point games on the road to Xavier and No. 14 Missouri, the latter on Tuesday when Bradley squandered an eight-point lead with less than four minutes left.
The Valley's other undefeated team, Missouri State (3-0), didn't play its first game until Dec. 16 because of COVID-19 delays.
The pandemic is far from being done as far as influencing what might transpire in the next couple months, either.
Bradley's opening league two-game series at Valparaiso, set for Monday and Tuesday, has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 case in the Valpo program. The series will be made up at a later date. We probably will be hearing that a couple more times around the league in the next two months before heading to St. Louis for Arch Madness.
Here's an updated preview as the Valley begins its chase Sunday when teams start playing back-to-back games at one site.
Loyola, Bradley top of heap
Porter Moser might not like hearing it, but Green's injury has vaulted Loyola into the favorite's role beginning with Sunday's home game against Illinois State.
Loyola (4-2) returns the most experience in the league, led by two-time all-league first-teamer Cameron Krutwig. The 6-foot-9 Krutwig is doing his usual thing, averaging 17.0 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 62.5% from the field.
Bradley's Elijah Childs is playing like he might challenge Krutwig for the Larry Bird Trophy as the league's MVP. Childs, a 6-7 senior, contributes 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds to a team that also has plenty of experience along with some top-notch transfers.
While the Braves have won the last two MVC Tournament crowns, they haven't captured the league's regular-season title since 1996. That might change.
Are Drake, SIU for real?
When 7-footer Liam Robbins left Drake after a breakout sophomore season and transferred to Minnesota, the Bulldogs figured to suffer. Instead, Drake hasn't seemed to miss Robbins at all with an average victory margin of 26.4 points.
But how legitimate is Drake? A season-opening win at Kansas State was an eye opener, but Bruce Weber's Wildcats aren't very good. The rest of Drake's schedule has been rather weak. However, junior Roman Penn (11.9 ppg, 6.0 assists) is the Valley's point guard with Green out and any team that shoots 42.3% outside the arc is dangerous.
SIU was the league's surprise team for most of last season before fading at the end in Bryan Mullins' first year as head coach. The Salukis lost some key seniors, but Mullins has been able to plug in capable replacements around sophomores Marcus Domask (17.7 ppg) and Lance Jones (10.7 ppg) to be a viable contender.
Moser, in his 10th year as Loyola's head coach, anticipates no team running away with the title.
"It's coaches being around and getting their program and recruiting going. The sit-outs are getting better, and the recruiting in the Valley is really high now," said Moser. "You're seeing newcomers really impact the league."
Newcomers to make impact
The Valley Newcomer of the Year Award might be the most hotly contested individual honor as every team seems to have a legitimate nominee or two.
ISU's Dusan Mahoric figures to be in the mix. The 6-10 junior center missed the Redbirds' first three games with back problems, but has shown he will be a factor while contributing 13.3 points and 8.7 rebounds in the next three games.
The Redbirds' Josiah Strong also has started well. The junior combo guard averages 14.0 points and 5.0 assists. ISU head coach Dan Muller also believes Strong could turn into a defensive stopper the team desperately needs.
Keith Clemons was Loyola's returning starter at the point, but has been supplanted by redshirt sophomore Braden Norris. A transfer from Oakland who sat out last season, Norris has many thinking he is the Ramblers' next Clayton Cluster. The 6-foot sophomore had a 21-point game against Richmond.
"I said at the (Virtual) Media Day there are going to be some names we're not talking about on every team," said Moser. "Braden was the one we felt was ours. He's a coach's son. He was one of the top efficient offensive players in the nation as a freshman at Oakland. Look at his assists to turnovers numbers (2.75 to 1 ratio) and how many 3s he had (67 of 138). He's just an efficient guy and he guards."
Drake's Shanquan Hemphill, known as "Tank" to his coaches and teammates, transferred from Green Bay. The 6-6 senior forward is the top scorer among newcomers with 14.1 points. Hemphill does his damage inside, shooting only three 3-pointers.
Other newcomers to watch are Bradley point guard Sean East II (8.8 ppg, 4.4 apg) and guard Terry Nolan Jr. (11.0 ppg), transfers from UMass and George Washington; Southern Illinois guard Ben Harvey (14.0 ppg), a transfer from Eastern Illinois; and UNI true freshman guard Bowen Born (12.4 ppg).
Back-to-back games. Advantage?
The Valley joined many other mid-major conferences in adopting a scheduling format where teams play each other in back-to-back games at the same site. The thought was for safety and to minimize travel with COVID-19 still going strong.
While logic says teams with depth will be at an advantage playing two straight days, Moser doesn't necessarily agree.
"There's something about knowing your rotation. If 8, 9, 10 or 11 don't know if they're going to play, sometimes you might not get their best," he said. "Even though we're deep I want to fall into a set rotation, and it's probably not going to be more than nine. It's very hard to consistently play more than nine."
What teams you have to play on the road also could determine the league championship. Loyola travels to face Drake, Bradley, Indiana State and Missouri State twice along with a road game at travel partner Valparaiso.
"The top eight last year had amazing (league) home records. If you have to go there to win two in a row on back-to-back nights, it's insane," said Moser. "It's going to be like no year you've had. You can't sleep on any opponent, especially playing back-to-back nights."
Revised predictions
Here is one beat writer's original and revised MVC predictions.
Original: 1. UNI; 2. Loyola; 3. Bradley; 4. Southern Illinois; 5. Indiana State; 6. Missouri State; 7. Valparaiso; 8. Drake; 9. Illinois State; 10. Evansville.
Revised: 1. Loyola; 2. Bradley; 3. Southern Illinois; 4. Drake; 5. UNI; 6. Missouri State; 7. Indiana State; 8. Valparaiso; 9. Illinois State; 10. Evansville.
Original all-league team: AJ Green (MVP), UNI; Cameron Krutwig, Loyola; Tyreke Key, Indiana State; Elijah Childs, Bradley; Austin Phyfe, UNI.
Revised all-league team: Cameron Krutwig (MVP); Elijah Childs; Tyreke Key; Marcus Domask, SIU; Roman Penn, Drake.
Delight in white
