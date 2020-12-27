Watch now: Loyola comes out hot in second half to rout Illinois State in MVC opener

CHICAGO — The mistakes in the first half were glaring for Illinois State in Sunday's Missouri Valley Conference opener.
The Redbirds twice stepped inside the free throw lane while teammate Dusan Mahorcic was shooting for a violation. Loyola grabbed seven offensive rebounds, including a couple that hit the court, to ISU's zero. The Redbirds also were outscored, 13-1, in points off turnovers.
Then things really got worse after the intermission.
Loyola made 13 of its first 14 shots, including 6 of 7 outside the arc. The Ramblers were able to get their starters plenty of rest for Monday's rematch while cruising to a 90-60 victory at Gentile Arena.
"I'm surprised what happened because we had very good practices the past couple days," said ISU junior guard Dedric Boyd. "The practices were very intense. We had a lot of energy."
Seniors Lucas Williamson and Cameron Krutwig, who both played on Loyola's 2018 Final Four team, led the way with 18 and 15 points, respectively.
Krutwig's 20 minutes were the most for any Loyola player. Monday's 6 p.m. game at Gentile Arena will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
ISU head coach Dan Muller was as perplexed as Boyd about the Redbirds' performance.
"We had our best week of practice so that's why I'm kind of OK now. We had legitimately, easily our best week of practice," said Muller. "You have to earn the right to be a good team. Obviously we haven't done that yet. If we sustain that in practice over next few weeks we'll be a good team."
Guards DJ Horne and Boyd led the Redbirds off the bench. Horne, who didn't start because of a sprained ankle suffered when ISU held its first practice after a six-day break on Tuesday, made 7 of 12 shots and scored 18 points. Boyd was 7 of 9 from the field en route to 17 points.
Howard Fleming Jr. basket waved off as Loyola leads Illinois State, 39-23, at halftime. Poor half for Redbirds. pic.twitter.com/MJjaP52UFq— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) December 27, 2020
The first half didn't end well for ISU, which dropped to 3-4. The Redbirds were working for a last shot when freshman Howard Fleming Jr., who made his first start, hit a turnaround jumper after the buzzer sounded. That left Loyola (5-2) with a 39-23 lead.
ISU committed turnovers on two of its first three possessions after the break. That helped start Loyola's blitz that quickly blew the game open.
"Certainly there are a lot of mistakes we can correct," said Muller. "But our guys struggle with adjustments, and Loyola is a team you have to prepare for on both ends with a lot of adjustments. We have to be able to think on the fly better, also."
Williamson made 4 of 7 attempts outside the arc as the Ramblers went 12 of 26 from distance.
"He has his edge back. We've been saying that for a while," said Loyola head coach Porter Moser of the 6-foot-4 guard who is known more for his defense. "He puts in the time. The basketball gods reward players who put in the time. He's put in so much time shooting."
Loyola shot 59.6% from the field and gained a 37-23 rebounding advantage. Much to Moser's delight, the Ramblers also had 21 assists on 34 baskets.
ISU played without sophomore forward Abdou Ndiaye, who badly cut his finger while cooking two days ago and needed stitches. Muller doubts Ndiaye will be able to play Monday.
Mahorcic led ISU with eight rebounds, but scored only four points in his first MVC game. The 6-10 junior forced several errant shots against the 6-9, 260-pound Krutwig, a two-time all-MVC first-team selection. Mahorcic went 1 of 7 from the field.
"Dus took the challenge personally more than he should have because it impacted his overall performance," said Muller. "He plays for Illinois State and not to beat Krutwig. Krutwig is a heck of a player. We all know that."
ISU shot 42.3% from the field and committed 16 turnovers.
While Muller's job in the 25 hours between games was to figure out how to slow down the Ramblers, Moser knows he can't let his players get too confident about the 30-point blowout.
"We're definitely going to make some adjustments," said Moser. "Any coach will tell you whether it's one point or 10 or 15 you put it (the win) in the bank, especially on back to back nights. You can't think about how much it was. Those guys are hard working and high characters on the other side. They're going to come ready to play."
Boyd said that definitely will be the case.
"We'll go back and watch a lot of film, especially on the defensive end. Then we'll be ready," he said. "We have to forget about this game and focus on the next ... it's like AAU, when I think about it. You have a game today and then a game the next day, no matter if you lose or win. It's another 40 minutes to play. Then, again, we have to change our mentality."
