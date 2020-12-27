Watch now: Loyola comes out hot in second half to rout Illinois State in MVC opener

ISU head coach Dan Muller was as perplexed as Boyd about the Redbirds' performance.

"We had our best week of practice so that's why I'm kind of OK now. We had legitimately, easily our best week of practice," said Muller. "You have to earn the right to be a good team. Obviously we haven't done that yet. If we sustain that in practice over next few weeks we'll be a good team."

Guards DJ Horne and Boyd led the Redbirds off the bench. Horne, who didn't start because of a sprained ankle suffered when ISU held its first practice after a six-day break on Tuesday, made 7 of 12 shots and scored 18 points. Boyd was 7 of 9 from the field en route to 17 points.

The first half didn't end well for ISU, which dropped to 3-4. The Redbirds were working for a last shot when freshman Howard Fleming Jr., who made his first start, hit a turnaround jumper after the buzzer sounded. That left Loyola (5-2) with a 39-23 lead.

ISU committed turnovers on two of its first three possessions after the break. That helped start Loyola's blitz that quickly blew the game open.