Watch now: Loyola has its way with Illinois State for second straight day

Illinois State and Loyola warming up for 6 pm #mvc game on CBS Sports Network. Maybe wearing white home uniforms will help Redbirds. pic.twitter.com/9mMwZaQYSA— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) December 28, 2020
CHICAGO — The good thing for Illinois State's basketball team is it won't see Loyola again until maybe the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
Of course, ISU might need a couple days for the bruises the Ramblers put on them the last two days to heal.
Loyola pretty much had its way with the Redbirds at Gentile Arena for the second straight day. Cameron Krutwig bulled his way inside for 22 points as the Ramblers routed ISU, 86-55, to conclude the new two-game series format adopted by the MVC this season because of COVID-19 concerns.
"It was most of our first time playing in the conference, and I believe Loyola was the preseason favorite (actually second)," said ISU junior guard Josiah Strong. "It was kind of a wake-up call for a lot of us how far we have to go.
"I would say today, compared to yesterday, we played a lot harder and a lot more together. We definitely built on some things. We have a long way to go. We know that."
Strong tied his season high of 21 points to lead ISU (3-5, 0-2). DJ Horne was the only other Redbird in double figures with 15 points. ISU shot 40% from the field and was outrebounded, 32-26, while committing 17 turnovers.
Loyola (6-2, 2-0) shot 57.1% from the field after hitting 59.6% the day before. Once again, the Ramblers did most of their damage inside. Loyola outscored ISU, 48-12, in the paint.
Tate Hall added 16 points for Loyola, while Marquise Kennedy added 11 off the bench.
ISU head coach Dan Muller said he liked his team's "mindset and attitude" compared to Sunday's 90-60 loss.
"It's tough because we did play better today, and that's hard to say when you get beat by the number we got beat by," said Muller. "We competed harder and tried to execute a little better. They're just really good and a lot better than us right now, obviously, and really hard for us to play on both ends."
Loyola used a 12-0 run from the end of the first half to the beginning of the second to take control with a 45-22 lead with 17:54 left.
ISU got within 51-37 on Horne's 3-pointer with 13 minutes left. But Krutwig ended the mini-threat as he used his 6-foot-9, 260-pound frame to muscle down the lane for a layup. ISU never got closer as it committed 11 of its 17 turnovers in the second half.
"I'm one of the older guys on the team, and it's up to me and some of the older guys to rally the troops and get everybody on board so we can come together so we're not playing for us anymore, but the name in front of our jersey," said Strong.
Loyola got a scare when Krutwig went to the floor clutching his right leg with 7:40 left. But he said afterwards it was a cramp. Krutwig didn't return, but by then the outcome was decided.
Another key Loyola player, Kennedy, had to be helped off the court a little later with an apparent ankle injury.
ISU didn't get many clean looks in the first half. The Redbirds shot 33.3% from the field. Loyola outscored ISU, 22-4, in the paint as Krutwig went 7 of 10 and scored 14 points.
Aher Uguak's three-point play put Loyola ahead, 33-17, with 4:22 left. ISU made a brief run. Strong knocked in a 3-pointer and Antonio Reeves sank two free throws to trim the deficit to 11.
HALFTIME: Loyola 40, ISU 22. Redbirds got within 11 before Loyola ended on 7-0 run. ISU missed 2 shots in closing seconds. pic.twitter.com/KNtaZa7S2k— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) December 29, 2020
But Loyola ended the half on a 7-0 run to take a 40-22 lead at the break.
"I thought we got a lot of good looks in the first half and DJ got a ton of good looks he's going to make over the course of the game," said Muller. "We executed our game plan better and we (the coaches) did a better job helping them with it, but they're just so solid and they don't foul."
Strong was held to five points Sunday, but made 8 of 15 shots from the field and 5 of 7 from outside the arc.
"I came out with a lot more aggressive mindset, for sure," said Strong. "Yesterday was one of those games where I felt I was too passive, especially in the first half. I felt today I came out more aggressive on both ends. That was my mindset coming into the game."
ISU's two-game series against Valparaiso on Saturday and Sunday at Redbird Arena has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test in Valpo's program.
The Redbirds' next scheduled games are Jan. 9-10 at Evansville although they might try to schedule a game this weekend. Muller said it would have to be a home game because five of ISU's first eight games have been on the road.
To the Apple!
Kenneth Pierson
Mike VandeGarde
Rick's night
Cage coaches and star players
Tarise Bryson
So long, Horton...Hello, Redbird Arena
Steve Hansell
ISU veterans
Members of the Illinois State basketball teams from 1982-85
Looking for help
ISU basketball: How good can it be?
Illinois State basketball squad
Jankovich plans up-tempo style
Rico Hill
Lloyd Phillips
My rebound
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson