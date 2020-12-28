Watch now: Loyola has its way with Illinois State for second straight day

Tate Hall added 16 points for Loyola, while Marquise Kennedy added 11 off the bench.

ISU head coach Dan Muller said he liked his team's "mindset and attitude" compared to Sunday's 90-60 loss.

"It's tough because we did play better today, and that's hard to say when you get beat by the number we got beat by," said Muller. "We competed harder and tried to execute a little better. They're just really good and a lot better than us right now, obviously, and really hard for us to play on both ends."

Loyola used a 12-0 run from the end of the first half to the beginning of the second to take control with a 45-22 lead with 17:54 left.

ISU got within 51-37 on Horne's 3-pointer with 13 minutes left. But Krutwig ended the mini-threat as he used his 6-foot-9, 260-pound frame to muscle down the lane for a layup. ISU never got closer as it committed 11 of its 17 turnovers in the second half.

"I'm one of the older guys on the team, and it's up to me and some of the older guys to rally the troops and get everybody on board so we can come together so we're not playing for us anymore, but the name in front of our jersey," said Strong.