Watch now: Loyola routs Illinois State in MVC opener

Loyola took a 39-23 halftime lead. The Ramblers turned seven offensive rebounds into nine points, while ISU didn't have an offensive board.
The Redbirds also committed 10 turnovers, including a pair when teammates stepped in the lane while Dusan Mahorcic was shooting a free throw. Loyola outscored ISU, 13-1, in points off turnovers in the first half.
Loyola started the second half on a 23-4 run, making five 3-pointers, to build a 62-27 lead with 15 minutes left.
ISU and Loyola meet again at 6 p.m. Monday at Gentile Arena. The game will be televised by CBS Sports Network.
This story will be updated.
