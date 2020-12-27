Watch now: Loyola routs Illinois State in MVC opener

CHICAGO — Seniors Lucas Williamson and Cameron Krutwig combined for 33 points as Loyola routed Illinois State, 90-60, in the Missouri Valley Conference basketball opener Sunday at Gentile Arena.

Loyola (5-2) made 13 of its first 14 shots after halftime to expand a 16-point lead to 71-35. Williamson led the way with 18 points and Krutwig added 15.

DJ Horne's 18 points paced ISU (3-4), while Dedric Boyd added 17.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Loyola took a 39-23 halftime lead. The Ramblers turned seven offensive rebounds into nine points, while ISU didn't have an offensive board.

The Redbirds also committed 10 turnovers, including a pair when teammates stepped in the lane while Dusan Mahorcic was shooting a free throw. Loyola outscored ISU, 13-1, in points off turnovers in the first half.

Loyola started the second half on a 23-4 run, making five 3-pointers, to build a 62-27 lead with 15 minutes left.

ISU and Loyola meet again at 6 p.m. Monday at Gentile Arena. The game will be televised by CBS Sports Network.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.