Watch now: Lussier hurls seven strong innings in Illinois State baseball triumph

NORMAL — Jordan Lussier didn’t make it easy on himself Saturday at Duffy Bass Field.

Yet the Illinois State right-hander was even tougher on Indiana State.

Lussier did not enjoy a 1-2-3 inning but pitched seven scoreless frames as the Redbirds downed No. 23-ranked Indiana State, 5-0.

“That’s my best start so far,” said Lussier, a freshman transfer from Chandler-Gilbert Community College. “Everything was working. It was a good day. My fastball and slider were both on today. I was very confident with both.”

Lussier (4-1) allowed six hits, struck out five and walked one. He stranded eight Indiana State baserunners, and recorded the final out of a half inning on a strikeout in the first, second and seventh.

“He did what’s he done all year. He’s kept us in almost every single game, and he did it again today,” ISU coach Steve Holm said. “He commanded the breaking ball for strikes. He can throw it early in the count or late in the count. And his fastball had good tilt and life on it.”