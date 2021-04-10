Watch now: Lussier hurls seven strong innings in Illinois State baseball triumph

NORMAL — Jordan Lussier didn’t make it easy on himself Saturday at Duffy Bass Field.
Yet the Illinois State right-hander was even tougher on Indiana State.
Lussier did not enjoy a 1-2-3 inning but pitched seven scoreless frames as the Redbirds downed No. 23-ranked Indiana State, 5-0.
“That’s my best start so far,” said Lussier, a freshman transfer from Chandler-Gilbert Community College. “Everything was working. It was a good day. My fastball and slider were both on today. I was very confident with both.”
Lussier (4-1) allowed six hits, struck out five and walked one. He stranded eight Indiana State baserunners, and recorded the final out of a half inning on a strikeout in the first, second and seventh.
“He did what’s he done all year. He’s kept us in almost every single game, and he did it again today,” ISU coach Steve Holm said. “He commanded the breaking ball for strikes. He can throw it early in the count or late in the count. And his fastball had good tilt and life on it.”
After scoring just three runs over 16 innings in a doubleheader loss on Friday, the Redbirds pounded out 12 hits while advancing to 12-17 overall and 4-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference.
“I wanted to throw strikes and see what happens,” said Lussier. “My team came back and hit today. That was good to see.”
ISU scored its first run outside the first inning of the series while taking a 2-0 lead in the second.
Jake McCaw was hit by a pitch, Ryan Cermak singled and Hayden Jones doubled off the left-field wall to chase home McCaw. Cermak sprinted home as Nick Gile grounded out.
Singles from Tyson Hays, Jordan Libman and Cermak produced a Redbird run in the fifth.
Jones’ third extra-base hit of the contest was a two-run home run to right-center field with Cermak aboard in the eighth.
Cermak, who reached base in his 20th consecutive game, joined Jones with three hits. Hays chipped in two.
“We’ve been waiting for him (Hayes) to get out of his funk. It looked like that started last weekend at Southern (Illinois),” said Holm. “When he catches the ball up front, he’s got some real juice in his swing.”
Derek Salata followed Lussier with two hitless innings for his fifth save, striking out two and walking none.
Indiana State starter Tyler Grauer (1-1) gave up six hits and two earned runs in 3⅓ innings as the Sycamores slipped to 15-8 and 2-1 in the MVC.