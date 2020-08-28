Watch now: Lyons apologizes to Illinois State student-athletes for comment

ISU women’s basketball player Deanna Wilson was part of the Friday afternoon Zoom meeting with Lyons.

“He was basically saying he was sorry for what he said and how he came at us,” Wilson said. “We felt like the apology wasn’t sincere. He was just trying to save his job.”

Wilson said she was offended by the “All Redbird lives matter” comment because “it sounds like he wasn’t taking Black Lives Matter seriously. He wants to use us for posters and tickets. But when his Black athletes are struggling he doesn’t want to help.”

Wilson does not believe Lyons needs to be fired from his position because of the comment.

“Realizing what he said and getting diversity training, making sure he knows what he’s talking about as athletic director for all the sports,” was Wilson’s preference.

Jeff Proctor, a senior tailback on the ISU football team, said Lyons “apologized and said he was there for us. He doesn’t expect us to believe in his words, but he’s going to show us. That was good hearing that from him.”

Proctor said Lyons expressed regret that his comment did not come out the way he meant it.