Watch now: Missouri starts fast, holds off Illinois State baseball

NORMAL — The Illinois State baseball team’s pursuit of Missouri ran out of pavement before it reached its desired destination Sunday at Duffy Bass Field.
Falling behind 7-0 through three innings, the Redbirds rallied within two before dropping a 12-7 nonconference decision.
Missouri took three in the four-game series and stands at 7-10. The Redbirds slipped to 5-9.
“This series was based on momentum. I think you saw both teams scoring in bunches when you did score,” ISU coach Steve Holm said. “Both teams play very well when they’re running downhill with it.”
The first three Tigers reached base against ISU starter Cameron Mabee (1-2) and two scored. A leadoff home run to Luke Mann and a walk to Andrew Keefer in the second marked the end of Mabee’s outing.
Reliever Colin Wyman entered and gave up a two-run single to Brandt Belk for a 6-0 Missouri bulge. The Tigers added one tally in the third.
“The runs early deflated us for the first third of the game, give or take,” Holm said. “After that, we started answering back. But it might have been a little bit too late.”
Missouri starter Andrew Vail struck out eight in 3⅓ innings but also issued seven walks before departing.
A bases-loaded walk to Luke Cheng forced home Jack Butler with the initial ISU run in the fourth. Jordan Libman followed with the first ISU hit, a two-run single to right that drove in Jake McCaw and Ryan Cermak.
“Right now our approach isn’t that good. We’re going to continue working, and we’re going to fight through it,” Libman said. “I believe in this team 100 percent, and we have to keep believing in ourselves. We’re not playing up to our potential, but we’ve got a long season left. We’ve got a lot of really good pieces.”
ISU crept within 7-4 in the fifth as Joe Butler walked, stole second and scored on a wild pitch.
A two-run, two-out Torin Montgomery sixth-inning single pushed the Tigers’ lead back to five. The Redbirds matched those two runs in the bottom of the frame on a run-scoring double from Aidan Huggins and an RBI single by Gunner Peterson.
ISU’s deficit was 9-7 after Jack Butler walked and scored on an error in the seventh. But Missouri tacked on one run in the eighth and two more in the ninth for the final margin.
Missouri pitchers handed out 12 walks (the most accepted by ISU in a loss since 2015) but the Tigers outhit the Redbirds, 15-5.
“Ultimately, we got four (five, actually) hits,” Holm said. “That’s kind of been the story of our team this year. We get tons of hits in one game then kind of go dry for awhile. We’ve got to find a way to spread those hits out. If we get momentum, the guys relax and swing the bats pretty well.”
Spencer Juergens, the second of four Missouri hurlers, was the winner and moves to 2-1.
Josh Dima, the middle ISU pitcher of five to take the mound, was the only Redbird hurler to not surrender a run. Dima struck out two and walked two in two scoreless innings.
