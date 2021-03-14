Watch now: Missouri starts fast, holds off Illinois State baseball

Missouri starter Andrew Vail struck out eight in 3⅓ innings but also issued seven walks before departing.

A bases-loaded walk to Luke Cheng forced home Jack Butler with the initial ISU run in the fourth. Jordan Libman followed with the first ISU hit, a two-run single to right that drove in Jake McCaw and Ryan Cermak.

“Right now our approach isn’t that good. We’re going to continue working, and we’re going to fight through it,” Libman said. “I believe in this team 100 percent, and we have to keep believing in ourselves. We’re not playing up to our potential, but we’ve got a long season left. We’ve got a lot of really good pieces.”

ISU crept within 7-4 in the fifth as Joe Butler walked, stole second and scored on a wild pitch.

A two-run, two-out Torin Montgomery sixth-inning single pushed the Tigers’ lead back to five. The Redbirds matched those two runs in the bottom of the frame on a run-scoring double from Aidan Huggins and an RBI single by Gunner Peterson.

ISU’s deficit was 9-7 after Jack Butler walked and scored on an error in the seventh. But Missouri tacked on one run in the eighth and two more in the ninth for the final margin.