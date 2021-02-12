Watch now: Missouri State starts fast, downs Illinois State women

NORMAL — Illinois State senior JuJu Redmond seemingly had a clear path to the basket and she took it.
Crashing in from the left wing, Missouri State’s Brice Calip rejected Redmond’s shot just as it left her hands early in Friday’s Missouri Valley Conference basketball game at Redbird Arena.
The Bears were in a denying mood. After losing to the Redbirds each of the last two seasons, 23rd-ranked Missouri State wasn’t about to be knocked off again.
Reeling off 12 straight points on its way to a 15-point lead after one quarter, Missouri State fought off persistent ISU over the final three periods for a 69-52 victory.
“The game was lost in the first quarter. We can’t start the game like that,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “They hit some open shots, and we messed up on some of our assignments. That hole was a little bit too great to overcome. The rest of the game we were right there with them.”
Baskets from six different players, including 3-pointers off the fingertips of Calip and Sydney Manning, boosted Missouri State from a 5-4 edge to a 17-4 cushion.
“This (ISU) is a good defensive team,” said Missouri State coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. “We knew they would come with some different schemes, and we handled it pretty well.”
The Bears advanced to 12-2 overall and 8-0 atop the Valley with their eighth consecutive win.
The Redbirds (10-5, 7-5 in the MVC) were beaten to loose balls and had rebounds snatched from their grasp by the taller, stronger Bears in the first half before toughening up after the break.
“They were just tougher than us the first quarter. They came out with more energy than we did,” Redbirds guard Mary Crompton said. “We were not really locked into our game plan. We let people go in certain directions we knew we weren’t supposed to. We need to start with the same energy we played with the rest of the game.”
Mary Crompton drives for Illinois State's first basket. pic.twitter.com/6fDklHC55S— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) February 12, 2021
After falling behind big early, an eight-point deficit proved to be a wall ISU could not knock down.
The Redbirds whittled a 26-11 shortfall to 28-20 in the second quarter on a Crompton 3-pointer and a Paige Saylor free throw.
Calip countered with a three-point play and Jasmine Franklin turned a steal into a layup as part of a 9-2 Bears’ surge to close the half.
Missouri State constructed a 41-23 advantage early in the third quarter that ISU forced down to 46-38. The Redbirds had three possessions to move closer than eight points but committed two turnovers and missed a shot.
“It was a defensive battle. We competed on that end of the floor,” Agugua-Hamilton said after her team held ISU to 33 percent shooting (16 of 48). “To hold them to 52 on the road is something to be proud of.”
The barrier of eight rose again in the final quarter. Redmond’s shot in the lane with 7:55 to play put the score at 50-42. Five points from Abby Hipp were part of a 9-0 Missouri State streak that sealed the outcome.
“I think we could be tougher,” said Gillespie, whose team was outrebounded 38-30. “Missouri State is such a physical team. I didn’t think we matched their toughness on boxouts. All the little things you can do to be successful, we did an average job.”
Crompton drilled 4 of 7 from beyond the arc and paced the Redbirds with 16 points. Redmond added 14, while Terrion Moore grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
Franklin’s 16 points and 10 rebounds topped the Bears. Calip and Abi Jackson had 11 points apiece.
“They are really good at every spot and they have a great bench. The beauty of this is we get another shot at them tomorrow,” Gillespie said of Saturday’s 4 p.m. tipoff. “There is a lot of pride in that locker room. We did not show who we really are.”
