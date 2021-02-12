Watch now: Missouri State starts fast, downs Illinois State women

Missouri State constructed a 41-23 advantage early in the third quarter that ISU forced down to 46-38. The Redbirds had three possessions to move closer than eight points but committed two turnovers and missed a shot.

“It was a defensive battle. We competed on that end of the floor,” Agugua-Hamilton said after her team held ISU to 33 percent shooting (16 of 48). “To hold them to 52 on the road is something to be proud of.”

The barrier of eight rose again in the final quarter. Redmond’s shot in the lane with 7:55 to play put the score at 50-42. Five points from Abby Hipp were part of a 9-0 Missouri State streak that sealed the outcome.

“I think we could be tougher,” said Gillespie, whose team was outrebounded 38-30. “Missouri State is such a physical team. I didn’t think we matched their toughness on boxouts. All the little things you can do to be successful, we did an average job.”

Crompton drilled 4 of 7 from beyond the arc and paced the Redbirds with 16 points. Redmond added 14, while Terrion Moore grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

Franklin’s 16 points and 10 rebounds topped the Bears. Calip and Abi Jackson had 11 points apiece.