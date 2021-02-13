Watch now: Missouri State's Calip breaks Illinois State's heart

NORMAL — Protecting a lead for most of Saturday's Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball game, Illinois State just couldn't finish off No. 23-ranked Missouri State.
Brice Calip's driving basket in heavy traffic with 1.4 seconds left lifted Missouri State to a dramatic 73-72 victory over the stunned Redbirds at Redbird Arena.
“This is a tough one. As a coach, my heart breaks for those 13 kids in our locker room,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “I know how bad I wanted to win for those kids. I told them at walkthrough we were going to win. I really believed we were going to win.”
Calip was fouled on the shot and missed the free throw. Redbird JuJu Redmond grabbed the rebound but could not launch a desperation shot before the buzzer sounded.
“Calip is one of the best guards in the conference,” said Gillespie. “She hit a tough shot against Paige (Saylor). Kudos to her. Missouri State proved again why they’re a top 25 team and tops in our league.”
ISU (10-6, 7-6 in the MVC) led a four-point slip away in the final 30 seconds.
The Redbirds held a 70-66 edge after Terrion Moore split two free throws at the 29-second mark.
Terrion Moore hits from the left wing for Illinois State's first points. pic.twitter.com/UJCtteGWD0— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) February 13, 2021
Sydney Manning brought the Bears (13-2, 9-0 in the MVC) within one with a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left.
Sydney Wilson then swiped an ISU inbounds pass and sprinted downcourt for the go-ahead layup.
Redmond then drove for a basket with 4.4 seconds showing to put ISU back in front.
“We did enough to keep the lead, they took the lead and we fought back,” Gillespie said. “It was just a heckuva game.”
After a 17-point loss the previous afternoon, the Redbirds roared to a 15-4 lead on a Redmond three-point play with 5:48 left in the opening quarter,
Missouri State rallied within 23-17 entering the second period, but ISU pushed its margin back to 33-18 on a Maya Wong basket and carried a 40-29 lead into halftime.
Moore paced the Redbirds with 22 points, including a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 1:44 to play.
Redmond added 19 points and nine rebounds and Mary Crompton scored 10. DeAnna Wilson contributed eight points and eight rebounds.
“It’s bittersweet,” Redmond said. “She (Calip) made a tough shot. That’s the game of basketball. It woke us up. It’s March Madness starting to hit. Crazy stuff can happen at any time.”
Jasmine Franklin topped Missouri State with 15 points. Elle Ruffridge chipped in 13, Abby Hipp 12 and Calip 11.
