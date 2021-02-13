Watch now: Missouri State's Calip breaks Illinois State's heart

NORMAL — Protecting a lead for most of Saturday's Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball game, Illinois State just couldn't finish off No. 23-ranked Missouri State.

Brice Calip's driving basket in heavy traffic with 1.4 seconds left lifted Missouri State to a dramatic 73-72 victory over the stunned Redbirds at Redbird Arena.

“This is a tough one. As a coach, my heart breaks for those 13 kids in our locker room,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “I know how bad I wanted to win for those kids. I told them at walkthrough we were going to win. I really believed we were going to win.”

Calip was fouled on the shot and missed the free throw. Redbird JuJu Redmond grabbed the rebound but could not launch a desperation shot before the buzzer sounded.

“Calip is one of the best guards in the conference,” said Gillespie. “She hit a tough shot against Paige (Saylor). Kudos to her. Missouri State proved again why they’re a top 25 team and tops in our league.”

ISU (10-6, 7-6 in the MVC) led a four-point slip away in the final 30 seconds.

The Redbirds held a 70-66 edge after Terrion Moore split two free throws at the 29-second mark.