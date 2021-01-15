Watch now: Missouri Valley commits to eight-game spring football schedule

NORMAL – Don’t write that Illinois State spring football schedule on your calendar in pen.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced Friday is it committed to playing an eight-game spring schedule beginning with the weekend of Feb. 19-21.

That means an addition is forthcoming for the Redbirds after Indiana State said earlier this week it was opting out of a spring season.

“We are working on re-drawing an entirely new schedule, currently gathering newly created facility conflicts (for those that have them),” Missouri Valley associate commissioner Mike Kern said.

The initial MVFC schedule had all 11 teams playing eight of its conference rivals. ISU was set to play Indiana State on April 3 in Terre Haute, Ind.

That would have given the Redbirds two weekends off in between home games on March 27 against South Dakota and April 17 versus Southern Illinois. The FCS playoffs are set to begin on April 24 with a May 16 national championship game.

Not on the current ISU schedule are South Dakota State and Youngstown State. Yet both the Jackrabbits and Penguins already have games for April 3 and 10, the Redbirds’ open weeks.