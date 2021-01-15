Watch now: Missouri Valley commits to eight-game spring football schedule

NORMAL – Don’t write that Illinois State spring football schedule on your calendar in pen.
The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced Friday is it committed to playing an eight-game spring schedule beginning with the weekend of Feb. 19-21.
That means an addition is forthcoming for the Redbirds after Indiana State said earlier this week it was opting out of a spring season.
“We are working on re-drawing an entirely new schedule, currently gathering newly created facility conflicts (for those that have them),” Missouri Valley associate commissioner Mike Kern said.
The initial MVFC schedule had all 11 teams playing eight of its conference rivals. ISU was set to play Indiana State on April 3 in Terre Haute, Ind.
That would have given the Redbirds two weekends off in between home games on March 27 against South Dakota and April 17 versus Southern Illinois. The FCS playoffs are set to begin on April 24 with a May 16 national championship game.
Not on the current ISU schedule are South Dakota State and Youngstown State. Yet both the Jackrabbits and Penguins already have games for April 3 and 10, the Redbirds’ open weeks.
“Unfortunately, it’s more involved than just plugging in ‘missing’ opponents to the empty holes created by Indiana State’s opt-out,” Kern said. “Teams that had Indiana State on their schedule will get one of the two they weren’t playing, but the other seven opponents remain the same. Order of games and days at home could change as well.”
ISU coach Brock Spack said earlier this week he was content with a seven-game slate without Indiana State, but added the MVFC had the final say in the matter.
Illinois State defensive players getting vocal this morning. pic.twitter.com/O96o6U7jag— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) October 16, 2020
If South Dakota State is added, the Redbird schedule gets significantly more difficult. The Jacks were ranked fifth in the STATS national preseason poll. No. 9 ISU already has No. 1 North Dakota State, No. 3 Northern Iowa and No. 24 Southern Illinois on its schedule.
Also to be kept in mind is the fact that ISU and other MVFC schools have had several key players either transfer, declare for the NFL Draft or otherwise end their college careers since that poll was released.
Elsewhere in FCS on Friday, sixth-ranked Montana State and No. 7 Montana announced they would not play a spring season as part of the Big Sky Conference. Those programs may play two nonconference spring contests.
Portland State and No. 12 Sacramento State also won’t play in the spring, leaving nine Big Sky programs still planning on a six-game conference-only spring schedule.
