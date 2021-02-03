Watch now: Missouri Valley Football Conference coaches anxious to begin delayed season

“It’s 360 days since I’ve been here and game day is 18 days away,” Phillips said. “There’s not true template on how you do this. I look forward to seeing us try to execute the plan, and see how our young men rise to the challenge.”

ISU opens its season on Feb. 20 at Missouri State, where the Bears played three fall games (and went 0-3) in the fall under new coach Bobby Petrino, who has had past head coaching stints at Louisville and Arkansas.

“Every day was a new day for awhile. It was like that '50 First Dates,' you weren’t sure what carryover you were going to have,” Petrino said. “The first thing we learned in the fall was how to go about the process of preparing for a game. I’m thinking there will be a lot of carryover there. It’s been fun to see how we’re getting better on a daily basis.”

ISU is among five MVFC programs without an indoor facility to shift practice to in the event of dangerously cold weather.

“We have an indoor track and field facility we can get some things done. But we can’t go in pads in there,” Spack said of Horton Field House. “We haven’t gone indoors yet, but I see in the foreseeable future there will be a couple days we have to go indoors probably and get some work done. That’s just part of the maneuvering without an indoor (facility).”