Watch now: Missouri Valley Football Conference coaches anxious to begin delayed season

South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier is unapologetically stubborn when it comes to the unprecedented upcoming Missouri Valley Football Conference season.
“We’re calling it fall camp,” Stiegelmeier said, “not winter or spring.”
Yet even Stiegelmeier admits his Jackrabbits and the rest of the MVFC are in for an unusual journey when an eight-game Valley schedule opens in two and a half weeks.
“I can’t think of one thing that has been the same as the year before,” he said.
The league’s preseason poll was released Wednesday with defending FCS national champion North Dakota State first, Northern Iowa second, South Dakota State third, Illinois State fourth and Southern Illinois fifth in the 10-team conference.
Yet the Media Day conversation veered to other topics such as dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, player departures and the challenges of preparing to play football in the winter.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve been in typical, football-related activities,” NDSU coach Matt Entz said. “You can see the energy and excitement of our kids to be able to come back on the field. We’ve had excellent practices, and we’re excited to move on. We know this spring will bring a number of other challenges with it, but our players are prepared.”
ISU may have been hardest with personnel losses. Among those who ended the 2019 season with eligibility remaining, the Redbirds no longer have key players in quarterback Brady Davis, tailback Jeff Proctor, offensive lineman Gabe Megginson, defensive end Romeo McKnight, linebacker Dylan Draka, safety Christian Uphoff and cornerback Devin Taylor for various reasons.
“We lost some really good players. But we’re not the only team going through that,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “Some young players will have to step in and play this spring. There will be some names you’re not familiar with, but they will be future stars hopefully.”
Similarly, NDSU had quarterback Trey Lance and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz declare for the NFL Draft and both could be first-round selections, and South Dakota State is without standout receiver Cade Johnson, linebacker Seven Wilson and cornerback Marshon Harris.
“Cade was such a difference maker,” said Stiegelmeier. “Instead of spending the week figuring out how to get the ball to Cade, our offensive coaches will have to focus on what is our best play against a base defense.”
Northern Iowa lost five key players either to transfer or turning pro in tight end Briley Moore, offensive lineman Spencer Brown, linebacker Chris Kolarevic, defense end Elerson Smith and cornerback Xavior Williams.
“The result of the transfer portal is very evident. We’re becoming a recruiting source for FBS,” UNI coach Mark Farley said of the FCS level in general. “We have to find a way to work within that system and make that system work for us. We’re all in the same boat. There are more great players coming. We just don’t know their names right now.”
At NDSU, Zeb Noland takes over for Lance at quarterback for the Bison. Virginia Tech transfer Quincy Patterson will not be eligible until the fall season.
“Zeb had a ton of preparation operating in the No. 2 position. He did take a number of reps, and we got him on the field in a number of games,” Entz said. “His experience is there. He’s done a tremendous job of leading. I look for Quincy to compete once we get to fall camp.”
#WATCH: "Those who wait will become champions" the @NolandZeb era is in full effect for @NDSUfootball- hear from the new QB1 @BISONATION! 🔽🔽 @FCSNationRadio1 pic.twitter.com/OtQBzAFksc— Nick Couzin (@NCouz) February 3, 2021
Doug Phillips is especially antsy to play a game. Phillips was named Youngstown State coach after the 2019 season and his Penguins have been idle ever since.
“It’s 360 days since I’ve been here and game day is 18 days away,” Phillips said. “There’s not true template on how you do this. I look forward to seeing us try to execute the plan, and see how our young men rise to the challenge.”
ISU opens its season on Feb. 20 at Missouri State, where the Bears played three fall games (and went 0-3) in the fall under new coach Bobby Petrino, who has had past head coaching stints at Louisville and Arkansas.
“Every day was a new day for awhile. It was like that '50 First Dates,' you weren’t sure what carryover you were going to have,” Petrino said. “The first thing we learned in the fall was how to go about the process of preparing for a game. I’m thinking there will be a lot of carryover there. It’s been fun to see how we’re getting better on a daily basis.”
ISU is among five MVFC programs without an indoor facility to shift practice to in the event of dangerously cold weather.
“We have an indoor track and field facility we can get some things done. But we can’t go in pads in there,” Spack said of Horton Field House. “We haven’t gone indoors yet, but I see in the foreseeable future there will be a couple days we have to go indoors probably and get some work done. That’s just part of the maneuvering without an indoor (facility).”
Illinois State coach Brock Spack on the challenges of practicing football in winter. pic.twitter.com/U1cU1qPFri— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) February 3, 2021
North Dakota had to wait out the fall before playing its first season as an MVFC member after previously being in the Big Sky Conference.
“We’re recruiting the Midwest and now we play in the Midwest,” Fighting Hawks coach Bubba Schweigert said. “It matches the league we play in.”
Indiana State deciding to opt out of the spring season forced the Valley to restructure its schedule.
“It was sad to see Indiana State opt out,” MVFC commissioner Patty Viverito said. “But they did it for the right reasons, and we support that decision. We had to redraw the schedule, and it was already a little crazy.”
The MVFC hopes to catch the attention of rabid football fans of FBS and NFL teams during a period where there normally isn’t football played.
“People are always starved for football, and this conference is outstanding football,” said Southern Illinois coach Nick Hill. “It’s a positive thing to get to play when no one else is playing. We’ve got a platform for our (FCS) championship game (in mid May).”
“I hope people watch, and I think they will,” Spack said. “Most football junkies will watch football anytime, anywhere. It’s a great opportunity for our league to get the exposure we deserve. We should take advantage of that and I hope we do.”
MVFC games will be available on ESPN3 or ESPN Plus, but Viverito said the league was unable to secure deals with more widely available outlets.
“We all take great pride in the packages we put together so our fans can see our games. Our fans know how to follow us and how to find us,” Viverito said. “We were hopeful perhaps we might be able to put together a national linear package. But when you move all sports not played in the fall to the spring, it creates a logjam we were not able to overcome.”
Viverito is extremely confident the FCS playoffs will indeed take place even if the pandemic causes additional cancellations.
“Once we were committed to playing in the spring, we are guaranteed a postseason opportunity,” she said. “If we fall below 50 percent, they (the NCAA) would have the latitude to reduce the bracket by 25 percent. We have 22 teams opting out and 92 committed, so we’re not anywhere close to that 50 percent. If we’re at (or above) 50 percent 30 days out, we’re committed to a 16-team bracket.”
Himmelman selected: Senior offensive tackle Drew Himmelman was the lone ISU player chosen to the first unit of the all-MVFC preseason team.
Redbirds netting honorable mention were cornerback Charles Woods, defensive lineman John Ridgeway, linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh and fullback Tim McCloyn.
