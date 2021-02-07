Watch now: Mosley sparks Missouri State to weekend sweep of Illinois State

NORMAL — Isiaih Mosley scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half that helped Missouri State down Illinois State, 72-62, in a Missouri Valley Conference basketball game Sunday at Redbird Arena.

ISU (5-14, 2-11 MVC), which lost its sixth straight, was led by DJ Horne with 18 points. Josiah Strong, who missed the last three games with a foot injury, added 14 points.

Missouri State (11-5, 7-5) gave coach Dana Ford, a former ISU player and associate head coach, his 100th career coaching victory. Gaige Prim contributed 16 points for the Bears, who also beat the Redbirds, 74-67, on Saturday.

The Bears opened a 46-36 lead early in the second half on Mosley's 15-foot fadeaway jumper and appeared ready to expand the margin.

However, ISU went on an 10-0 run, capped by Reeves' layup with 12:45 left, to grab a 47-46 lead.

Missouri State went on a drought of 7:26 before Mosley swished a 3-pointer to start a 10-2 run that gave the Bears a 56-49 lead with 7:41 left.

Howard Fleming's 3-pointer got ISU within 57-55 with 6:44 left. Fleming could have tied it at 63-all, but missed a wide-open 3-point attempt. Reeves later missed two 3-pointers that also could have forced a tie.