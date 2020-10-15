Watch now: Muller thinks Illinois State's players could be "offended" by MVC ninth-place selection

The chance to play power-six conference teams in multi-team events (MTE) could hold the key to the Valley possibly getting an at-large NCAA tourney bid.

UNI was considered on the bubble last season after getting shocked by Drake in the MVC tournament quarterfinals to finish 25-6. Bradley went on to win its second straight MVC Tournament title.

But the NCAA Tournament was canceled the next week before the Panthers ever found out their fate.

"It is going to be a challenge in terms of getting the right games and enough games across our league to get our league in better position to get multiple bids to the NCAA Tournament," said Jacobson. "It was a challenge a year ago and five years ago and will be next year, so Covid hasn't necessarily changed that dynamic a whole lot. We all know our league is much better than a year ago and in much better position to get multiple teams (to the NCAA tourney)."

Most of the coaches say they haven't discussed whether their seniors will take advantage of a new NCAA rule expected to be passed in January that gives basketball players another year of eligibility because of the uncertainty surrounding this season with the coronavirus.