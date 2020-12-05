Watch now: Murray State goes inside to take down Illinois State

MURRAY, Ky. — Murray State took advantage of numerous Illinois State defensive breakdowns and earned a 76-65 victory over the Redbirds on Saturday at CFSB Center.

Junior guard Tevin Brown, an all-Ohio Valley Conference first-team selection last season, paced the Racers (2-1) with 22 points. Murray State scored 40 points in the paint thanks to 17 layups.

Antonio Reeves scored 16 points to lead the Redbirds (2-2). Junior center Dusan Mahoric, who missed the first three games with back problems, added 15 points and nine rebounds in his ISU debut. The Redbirds made only 5 of 23 shots from 3-point range and were 10 of 21 at the line.

ISU came out strong to start the second half after trailing 44-31 at the break. DJ Horne's layup cut the Racers' lead to 47-42 with 14:11 left. But turnovers on the Redbirds' next two possessions led to a pair of 3-pointers from Justice Hill.

Murray State extended the lead to 16 before ISU rallied. Reeves layup drew the Redbirds within 67-62 with 4:23 left. But ISU missed two chances to get closer and Murray State held on for its 23rd straight home court win.