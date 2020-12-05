Watch now: Murray State holds off late charge by Illinois State, Dusan Mahorcic

"We did some good things and some bad things," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "Obviously they hurt us inside. They run a lot of actions and there was not a lot of time for us to prepare with a young team. I'm very proud of how we competed and fought. A lot of guys did a lot of really good things."

Mahorcic, who missed the first three games with back problems, contributed 15 points and nine rebounds in 22 minutes. His energy seemed contagious with his teammates.

"You can see what impact Dusan could have on us," said Muller. "Overall we've got to get better, but I think we can take from this game and grow from it."

Muller thought Mahorcic was about 70% healthy after missing nine days. That next 30% is what really excites the ISU coach.

"Honestly it feels better I thought," said Mahorcic. "I'm still a little sore and there's still some pain running down my leg. I expected to play maybe the same amount I did, but I'm just mad I missed a couple free throws that could have helped us at the end of the game."

Antonio Reeves scored 16 points to lead the Redbirds (2-2). ISU shot 38.9% from the field, but made only 5 of 23 shots from 3-point range and were 10 of 21 at the line.