Watch now: Murray State holds off late charge by Illinois State, Dusan Mahorcic

MURRAY, Ky. — There is no denying Illinois State had a chance to stop Murray State's long home court winning streak.
While the Redbirds didn't, they walked out of CFSB Center on Saturday night encouraged about what lies ahead this season.
Good @OVCSports & @ValleyHoops matchup. @RacersHoops hosting @Redbird_MBB. Mahorcic scores first Redbird bucket. pic.twitter.com/g7yIvXQB8C— Harry Schroeder (@FatherHarry1) December 5, 2020
ISU drew within five points late before missing two opportunities to get closer. Murray State, the co-favorite in the Ohio Valley Conference, was able to recover and walked away with a 76-65 victory.
"We had momentum and I thought we were close to winning the game or get tied," said junior center Dusan Mahorcic, who made a sparkling debut with the Redbirds. "We're a really young team with no seniors. We're a bunch of guys that met a couple months ago. I can see big potential for this team."
Murray State took advantage of numerous ISU defensive breakdowns that resulted in 40 paints in the paint thanks to 17 layups.
Junior guard Tevin Brown, an all-Ohio Valley Conference first-team selection last season, paced the Racers (2-1) with 22 points.
Emon Washington buries 3-pointer at end of long possession for Illinois State. pic.twitter.com/smAwU7Wb0x— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) December 6, 2020
"We did some good things and some bad things," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "Obviously they hurt us inside. They run a lot of actions and there was not a lot of time for us to prepare with a young team. I'm very proud of how we competed and fought. A lot of guys did a lot of really good things."
Mahorcic, who missed the first three games with back problems, contributed 15 points and nine rebounds in 22 minutes. His energy seemed contagious with his teammates.
"You can see what impact Dusan could have on us," said Muller. "Overall we've got to get better, but I think we can take from this game and grow from it."
Support Local Journalism
Muller thought Mahorcic was about 70% healthy after missing nine days. That next 30% is what really excites the ISU coach.
"Honestly it feels better I thought," said Mahorcic. "I'm still a little sore and there's still some pain running down my leg. I expected to play maybe the same amount I did, but I'm just mad I missed a couple free throws that could have helped us at the end of the game."
Antonio Reeves scored 16 points to lead the Redbirds (2-2). ISU shot 38.9% from the field, but made only 5 of 23 shots from 3-point range and were 10 of 21 at the line.
Murray State, which shot 50% from the field and sank 9 of 21 outside the arc, also received 15 points each from forward KJ Williams and guard Justice Hill and 12 points from forward Demond Robinson. Williams had 11 rebounds as the Racers grabbed a 44-34 rebounding advantage.
ISU came out strong to start the second half after trailing 44-31 at the break. A layup by DJ Horne, who scored 11 points, cut the Racers' lead to 47-42 with 14:11 left. But turnovers on the Redbirds' next two possessions led to a pair of 3-pointers from Hill.
Murray State extended the lead to 16 before ISU rallied. Reeves' layup drew the Redbirds within 67-62 with 4:23 left. But a turnover by Harouna Sissoko and Reeves rimming out a 3-pointer didn't let ISU get closer as Murray State held on for its 23rd straight home court win.
"Not only was this good for us, but we need it," he said. "We need to grow and we need to be forced to handle game pressure and understand what playing against a good team feels like. You cannot replicate that in practice."
Reeves' 3-pointer helped ISU cut the Racers' lead to 24-21 with 8:18 left in the first half. But ISU went cold and Murray State kept getting the ball too easily inside. The Racers used an 18-5 run to take a 42-26 lead before ISU got within 44-31 at the break.
Muller said Murray State has about 50 plays it runs. ISU tried to focus on about six, preferring to stick to its defensive principles and not overload its young minds.
"It took us a long period of time to figure it out which I was surprised about," said Mahorcic. "They were a little more physical than us. I do personally think as time goes we'll be able to figure these things out quicker."
ISU takes final exams this week and won't play until next Saturday at Ball State.
To the Apple!
Kenneth Pierson
Mike VandeGarde
Rick's night
Cage coaches and star players
Tarise Bryson
So long, Horton...Hello, Redbird Arena
Steve Hansell
ISU veterans
Members of the Illinois State basketball teams from 1982-85
Looking for help
ISU basketball: How good can it be?
Illinois State basketball squad
Jankovich plans up-tempo style
Rico Hill
Lloyd Phillips
My rebound
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Feel like I'm really at a college 🏀 game. Nice to actually hear a pep band again. Murray State pep band playing familiar tune 15 minutes before @Redbird_MBB game vs. Racers. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/8xC6YumeBa— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) December 5, 2020
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!