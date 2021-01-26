Watch now: MVC coaches warn players to avoid negativity coming their way from social media

NORMAL — Dan Muller hasn't been active on Twitter or social media since August. Yet Illinois State's head basketball coach knows what is being said about him and his team isn't flattering.
So, after Sunday's loss to Valparaiso dropped ISU's record to 5-10 and ended a five-game homestand with four losses, Muller thought it was time to address the situation.
"I've been off social media since Aug, figured I should jump on to send 1 message," Muller wrote on his Twitter account Sunday night. "I know we need to perform better, that's my job. No one is more disappointed than I am. But I LOVE these young men & they ALL have BRIGHT days ahead in the Red & White. I'm blessed to be their coach."
Muller has three years left after this season on a seven-year contract he signed after sharing the MVC title in 2017 when ISU went 28-7 and he was named the league's Coach of the Year. He has talked often about the mental health of players this season because of the unique circumstances of playing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Muller said he's more worried about that, especially with one of the Valley's youngest teams, than wins and losses.
But Muller also knows ISU fans are frustrated with the team's worst start since the 2003-04 season, especially coming off last season's 10-21 campaign.
With players holed up alone in their apartments or dorms for long stretches and constantly looking at social media sites on their cell phones, Muller realizes his team is being bombarded with negativity.
"I don't read or listen to anything from the outside, but I know the players do," said Muller during Tuesday's MVC coaches Zoom call. "I also know people are disappointed about where we're at. I understand that.
"So I wanted to send something out to 1) take responsibility for where we're at and 2) make sure the fans and public know, and just as importantly my players know, that I love this group and believe in them. I'll get back off (Twitter) and won't check it again for months."
Northern Iowa won last season's MVC regular-season title and 25 games before being upset by Drake in the MVC Tournament quarterfinals.
When the Panthers let a second-half lead slip away in this season's second game against St. Mary's, UNI coach Ben Jacobson knew social media would be on fire and warned his players.
"The most important thing is to have the conversation with the guys and help them to understand there's not anyone who wants to do better in terms of making progress and winning basketball games than we do in the locker room," said Jacobson. "If you're constantly looking at social media you get the feeling those people care more than the players do. That's never been the case."
Jacobson said UNI associate head coach Kyle Green puts together a manual on dealing with social media that the players receive before summer workouts. The team talks about avoiding the pitfalls then and also before school begins in August.
Like Muller and Jacobson, Indiana State head coach Greg Lansing doesn't seek out what others are saying about his team.
Lansing, whose contract expires after this season, said during struggling times in 11 seasons with the Sycamores he's "sure I've been a target for a lot of that" negative reaction from Indiana State fans.
While Lansing said he's fine with that, when the attacks get personal for his players it's a different story.
"I remember walking out of the locker room here and Jake LaRavia was looking at his phone and someone had DM'd (direct messaged) him something awfully negative," said Lansing. "I'm like, "Jake, don't you ever worry about any of that stuff because there's nameless, faceless people who can say what they want.'
"They haven't been in the arena like these guys have, and the same ones who are ripping you are going to be the same ones patting you on the back later. It's tough for kids these days. You look in the locker room and they're all looking at that (on their phones)."
Missouri State head coach Dana Ford said he likewise tries to get his players to bypass the negativity from social media.
However, Ford knows first-hand it's impossible for players to completely avoid that.
"I have a 16-year-old son at home. I checked his phone the other day, and he was on his phone for 17 hours of the day. It was 10 o'clock and he had two more hours," said Ford. "They are on their phones and that's part of the life they live. As leaders we have to do a good job of getting them to understand what's real and what's not."
Shovel, not snow blower
Jacobson nearly missed the start of his segment on the coaches Zoom call because he was shoveling his driveway with one of his two sons.
"It brought me back to the good old days, gang, growing up back in North Dakota," he said. "We got a bunch (of snow). Thankfully, one of my kids got up and helped me this morning."
Wait, doesn't he own a snow blower?
"No, no, no. We didn't grow up with one and my boys aren't growing up with one, either," he said. "They're going to get a shovel in their hand. Not happening."
Sliding masks
Loyola was on COVID-19 pause when the season started. Ramblers head coach Porter Moser was watching plenty of games on television and noticed coaches weren't following the NCAA recommendation of keeping masks properly over their nose and mouth at all times.
When Loyola began playing games, Moser figured out why.
"I feel like I am (wearing the mask properly), and I'll watch the game and see myself with the mask here (on his chin) talking to my team," said Moser. "It's harder to do than to say. I know it's a recommendation. I've had COVID and we're still wearing masks. We need to do better at it.
"It's really hard when you're trying to coach and tell a guy a point, and he can't hear you or see you so you pull it down. You see coaches catch themselves and pull it back up."
Krikke honored
Valparaiso's Ben Krikke was named MVC Player of the Week on Tuesday, thanks largely to his 25-point, 15-rebound effort in Sunday's 70-65 win over ISU.
The 6-foot-9 sophomore became the first MVC player to post a line of at least 25 points and 15 rebounds in four years. He averaged a team-high 13.7 points to go with 7.3 rebounds in three games.
