Watch now: MVC names Big 12 executive associate commissioner Jeff Jackson as league's 10th commissioner

“I am excited to have Jeff join and lead our conference. He was awesome to work with, and he taught me the ropes as a young assistant," said Muller. "He is going to be a terrific commissioner for this conference, and will lead with excellence, as Doug Elgin did for so many years. I believe Jeff will help guide this conference to further heights as we continue to grow in all sports.”

Jackson, who was deputy commissioner of the Big South Conference for five years before moving to the Big 12 in 2019, is a 1984 graduate of Cornell University where he was on the football and basketball teams.

The MVC Presidents Council made the selection of Jackson, who will start July 1.

Jeff Nook, president of Northern Iowa and chair of the MVC presidents council, said three factors that "really hit home for me and the other presidents" were Jackson's coaching background, his understanding of the student-athlete experience and his interactions with the NCAA through his work with the Big 12 and Big South.

"It helped us see he has a really broad view of athletics at this level and a deep understanding of those levels," said Nook.

Elgin said he's known Jackson through working with a men's basketball officiating consortium run out of the Big 12 office.