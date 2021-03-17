Watch now: MVC names Big 12 executive associate commissioner Jeff Jackson as league's 10th commissioner

ST. LOUIS — Jeff Jackson knows how basketball coaches think and what they need to make their programs successful. That should serve him well in his new role as Missouri Valley Conference commissioner.
Jackson, a former men's head basketball coach, was named the league's 10th commissioner Wednesday. He will replace Doug Elgin, who is retiring after 33 years of leading the league.
"I'm looking forward to doing everything we can to enhance and improve the experience of our student-athletes and excited about the opportunity and looking forward to great things for the Missouri Valley," said Jackson.
Jackson is currently the executive associate commissioner of the Big 12 Conference, where he is the primary administrator overseeing men's basketball, directing the league's men's basketball tournament and serving as a member of the league's leadership team.
He was a head basketball coach for seven years at Furman and three years at New Hampshire as well as being an assistant basketball coach at several schools. Jackson was an assistant at Vanderbilt under former Illinois State head coach Kevin Stallings where another assistant was current Redbird head coach Dan Muller.
“I am excited to have Jeff join and lead our conference. He was awesome to work with, and he taught me the ropes as a young assistant," said Muller. "He is going to be a terrific commissioner for this conference, and will lead with excellence, as Doug Elgin did for so many years. I believe Jeff will help guide this conference to further heights as we continue to grow in all sports.”
Jackson, who was deputy commissioner of the Big South Conference for five years before moving to the Big 12 in 2019, is a 1984 graduate of Cornell University where he was on the football and basketball teams.
The MVC Presidents Council made the selection of Jackson, who will start July 1.
Jeff Nook, president of Northern Iowa and chair of the MVC presidents council, said three factors that "really hit home for me and the other presidents" were Jackson's coaching background, his understanding of the student-athlete experience and his interactions with the NCAA through his work with the Big 12 and Big South.
"It helped us see he has a really broad view of athletics at this level and a deep understanding of those levels," said Nook.
Elgin said he's known Jackson through working with a men's basketball officiating consortium run out of the Big 12 office.
"The coaching experience he's had will be invaluable in moving the league ahead," said Elgin. "I know he has a focus on those sports and on the wider picture of athletic programs offered in our league, and I'm confident he's going to raise the bar for this conference."
Elgin said it is fitting that Jackson was named in a week where the MVC will have multiple NCAA Tournament teams on the men's side (Loyola and Drake) and women's side (Missouri State and Bradley).
While Jackson has been an administrator for the last seven years with the Big South and Big 12, Jackson believes his coaching days "will help a lot" as MVC commissioner.
"It brings a little different experience that I've been on campus for such an extended period of time that I look at it a little bit from a coach's experience," he said. "There's been a nice merger in my experience, obviously from the coaching aspect, but for the last seven years I've worked administratively. The two reconcile nicely.
"It gives me the opportunity to steer conversations and provide answers that maybe some other administrators wouldn't look at the same way. During my brief tenure as an administrator that's been a positive impact."
Jackson said the MVC office will do whatever it can to help basketball teams improve their scheduling in an effort to receive NCAA Tournament at-large berths. But he already praised the league coaches from being "aggressive" in doing that already.
Expanding the league has been discussed the past couple years and Jackson seems in favor of exploring that avenue.
"The Valley is going to be a great opportunity for some institutions that are looking to better what they can do from a perspective of their conference athletics," he said. "Whether it's basketball or baseball or volleyball, there's a host of sports where the Valley can create a positive experience for a host of different institutions.
"It's something that is going to be on our minds, but we have 10 great schools right now. It's important we do everything we can to make sure those schools are having a great experience. But if an opportunity presents itself, we certainly want to be in a position to take advantage of (it)."
