Watch now: MVC notebook: Bouncing back the next day after losing all about 'competitive mentality'

NORMAL — This much is becoming clear through the first three weekends of Missouri Valley Conference back-to-back men's basketball games:
The losing team on the first day brings a different mindset to the court the following game.
"There's some little adjustments that get made, but we found out in the three games we've played it's much more about the competitiveness," said Ben Jacobson. "We got whooped by Missouri State in the first game and came back with a really good mentality in game two and were up 30-15 (on the way to an 85-75 win on Dec. 28).
"We didn't do anything differently with our offense or defense. We just had a better competitive mentality."
The Valley went to back-to-back league games on successive days at the same site this season to limit travel and improve safety because of COVID-19. The first 11 league series (four have been postponed because of positive cases inside a program) have shown winning the first game doesn't guarantee a sweep.
Teams that have lost the first game are 5-6 the following day. Missouri State and Drake twice have earned sweeps, while Evansville and Loyola have one series sweep each.
Loyola beat Illinois State by a combined 61 points in two wins over the Redbirds in late December. Both teams were off the second weekend when Bradley and Valparaiso had to postpone.
Opening possession of ISU-Evansville game. pic.twitter.com/yOBy7mdZC0— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) January 10, 2021
This past weekend, Loyola lost its opener to Indiana State while Evansville beat ISU. The next day, the Ramblers and Redbirds came back on the road to win and gain a split.
"There's two parts of the challenge. When you win are you going to come back and be better the next day or take the foot off the gas pedal?" said Loyola head coach Porter Moser. "The second challenge is when you lose ... are you going to fight back and have resiliency after losing? That second night has to be so much about attitude and effort."
ISU head coach Dan Muller believes he is in a little different scenario than UNI and Loyola, which have plenty of seniors and veteran players. The Redbirds (4-6, 1-3 MVC), who took a 73-68 win against the Purple Aces on Sunday, have no seniors and only four players with previous Division I experience before this season.
"With our young team they're just more comfortable in that second game," said Muller, whose team faces Indiana State (4-7, 1-5) at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Redbird Arena. "That's part of experience and maturity and kind of being surprised by the way teams play (in the first game) and how good teams are when you're playing them even though you showed them scouting reports and talked about it."
The home-court advantage also is diminishing. Home teams are 8-3 in game one and 5-6 in game two.
Only Missouri State, Drake, UNI and Evansville are allowing any fans in their buildings at the present time. Missouri State allows the most with 3,991 tickets of the total capacity of 11,000.
However, the seats at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo., are grouped in pods of six. If someone buys only two tickets, the other four seats in that pod go unused. The Bears average 1,161 fans for four home games.
"Having no fans is a huge advantage for visiting teams," said Missouri State head coach Dana Ford. "Most coaches emphasis us against the world mentality on the road. You don't have to worry about any type of atmosphere. You can coach them literally like it's a practice."
Ford is glad to have fans allowed at Missouri State home games, but "personally" believes the league should have adopted a similar guideline for all league arenas.
"Our game against Indiana State in game two, our fans helped us get over the hump," said Ford. "They were playing better than we were and our fans created a little bit of energy."
More games called off
Southern Illinois and Drake were off last weekend because of positive COVID-19 test results among its Tier I personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff. Drake also postponed this weekend's series against Missouri State.
The Salukis and Bulldogs are going to be off even longer.
The league office announced Tuesday this weekend's Valparaiso at SIU series has been postponed along with the UNI-Drake single-game matchup Jan. 21 at Cedar Falls, Iowa.
The conference will announce make-up dates for the series/games at a later date.
Drake, off to a school-record 13-0 start, is the only unbeaten team in league play at 4-0. However, the Bulldogs' next scheduled game right now is against ISU on Jan. 30 at Des Moines, Iowa. That would be 26 days since their last game.
Mosley does it again
Missouri State sophomore guard Isiaih Mosley is quickly becoming the leading contender for the Larry Bird Trophy as the MVC's most valuable player.
Mosley was named MVC Player of the Week for the second straight time Tuesday. The 6-foot-5 Mosley averaged 29.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 64.7% from the field in two wins against Valparaiso.
That is seven straight games of 20 or more points for Mosley. Only two MVC players — Creighton's Doug McDermott (twice) and Evansville's D.J. Balentine — have accomplished that feat in the last 10 years. Mosley is the nation's second-leading scorer with a 23.7 average, trailing only Luke Garza of Iowa (27.6 ppg).
"I feel like our team has continued to develop and getting better at who we are and continue to form our identity, and obviously a lot of that starts with Isiaih and his ability to score the ball," said Ford. "He's doing a fantastic job and our entire team is doing a fantastic job in regards to our efficiency on offense."
Ford said the Bears (8-1, 5-1 MVC) are trying to find a nonconference game this weekend after the Drake series was postponed.
The MVC Newcomer of the Week honor went to Bradley's Rienk Mast. The 6-9 redshirt freshman averaged 13.5 points and 5.0 rebounds as the Braves split a pair of games at UNI.
Krutwig joins exclusive club
To say Cameron Krutwig belongs on the Mount Rushmore of all-time MVC players might not be a stretch.
Loyola's 6-9 senior center became the fourth player in league history to record 1,500 points, 800 rebounds and 300 assists in his career Monday night when he snagged six rebounds in a 58-48 win over Indiana State.
The others?
How about Oscar Robertson of Cincinnati (1957-60), Larry Bird of Indiana State (1976-79) and Hersey Hawkins of Bradley (1984-88). They're all in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Krutwig currently sits at 1,545 points, 803 rebounds and 302 assists.
To the Apple!
