Watch now: MVC notebook: Bouncing back the next day after losing all about 'competitive mentality'

"With our young team they're just more comfortable in that second game," said Muller, whose team faces Indiana State (4-7, 1-5) at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Redbird Arena. "That's part of experience and maturity and kind of being surprised by the way teams play (in the first game) and how good teams are when you're playing them even though you showed them scouting reports and talked about it."

The home-court advantage also is diminishing. Home teams are 8-3 in game one and 5-6 in game two.

Only Missouri State, Drake, UNI and Evansville are allowing any fans in their buildings at the present time. Missouri State allows the most with 3,991 tickets of the total capacity of 11,000.

However, the seats at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo., are grouped in pods of six. If someone buys only two tickets, the other four seats in that pod go unused. The Bears average 1,161 fans for four home games.

"Having no fans is a huge advantage for visiting teams," said Missouri State head coach Dana Ford. "Most coaches emphasis us against the world mentality on the road. You don't have to worry about any type of atmosphere. You can coach them literally like it's a practice."