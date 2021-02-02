Watch now: MVC Notebook: Drake, Loyola clearly distancing themselves from rest of pack

NORMAL — Indiana State's Greg Lansing has seen it happen before and, like other Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball head coaches, isn't all that surprised.
A two-team race has emerged in the Valley.
Again.
Like what happened in 2017 with Illinois State and Wichita State and 2015 with the Shockers and Northern Iowa, there is a huge separation between No. 25-ranked Drake and Loyola from the rest of the league which could help the league on Selection Sunday.
Drake (17-0 overall) is atop the Valley at 8-0 closely followed by Loyola at 10-1. Surprising Evansville is third (6-4) and hot Indiana State (7-5), which has won six straight, sits fourth.
"They're veteran, older guys who have been with each other quite a while and their depth is good," said Lansing of Loyola. "One of the things I've always been impressed with what Porter (Moser, Loyola coach) does with his guys and how together they are, and Drake is really together.
"What Darian (DeVries) and those guys have done with that group, they're unselfish and deep. They're not worried about their own game and how many shots they're getting or minutes they're getting. And they're tough. Both of those teams are extremely tough."
An expected showdown for the MVC title will come when Loyola visits Drake on Feb. 13-14 in Des Moines, Iowa.
First, Drake is on the road to face Valparaiso this weekend and home against UNI on Feb. 10. Loyola entertains Evansville for a pair of games this weekend.
Drake is ranked No. 12 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool, or NET, which helps select at-large teams for the NCAA Tournament. Loyola (15-3) is 14th. That is spurring hopes of getting two Valley teams to the NCAA tourney for the first time since 2015. ISU was snubbed of an at-large berth in 2017 despite a 27-6 record.
ISU can show the bruises inflicted by Loyola and Drake. The Ramblers handled the Redbirds by 30 and 31 points in Chicago. The Redbirds nearly upset Drake on Sunday, losing by two in overtime, before getting run over by 35 the next day.
"One common theme is age and experience. Both are very old," said ISU head coach Dan Muller on Tuesday's MVC Coaches Zoom call. "Loyola has more consistent experience than Drake. If you look at these two teams and compare to other teams that have dominated the league in different years, I do think it starts with their physicality. Those two teams are probably the most physical teams in the league."
Two transfers, graduate student Shanquan Hemphill (Green Bay) and 6-10, 270-pound junior Darnell Brodie (Seton Hall), were just what Drake needed, especially after 7-footer Liam Robbins transferred to Minnesota. With redshirt junior Roman Penn, redshirt senior Tremell Murphy and junior D.J. Wilkins, the Drake starters' average age is 23.3 years.
Loyola's veteran crew has been together longer than Drake. Seniors Cameron Krutwig and Lucas Williamson were regulars on the Ramblers' 2018 Final Four squad. Other current rotation regulars are seniors Uher Uguak, Tate Hall and Keith Clemons along with redshirt junior Braden Norris and true sophomore Marquis Kennedy.
UNI didn't play Monday, so Panthers head coach Ben Jacobson got to watch games involving Drake (against ISU) and Loyola (against Missouri State).
"You can see the confidence that they've got in each other and you can see the rhythm they've got at both ends of the floor," said Jacobson. "When you've got it going like that, and obviously they've got good players, we're talking about two teams that are older, they've got good experience and a good feel to them.
"You can be older and experienced and not be good enough. You have to be good and competitive and connected. When I watched both teams last night, those are the things that really put you into the next category."
Super Bowl picks
An informal survey of MVC coaches indicates the Kansas City Chiefs will win their second straight Super Bowl on Sunday.
The reasons differ, though.
"Mitch Holthus, 100%," said Jacobson of the MVC's veteran play-by-play voice, who also is the Chiefs' radio broadcaster. "I want our guy to get back to back."
"I was a little kid growing up close to Kansas City and Ed Podolak. I kind of like them," said Lansing. "Being a former (high school) quarterback myself I want good quarterbacking, and this one is going to be special."
"I'm a huge Tom Brady fan, but my son is a huge Patrick Mahomes fan. We've got a little friendly wager going on in our house, but publicly I'll always pick the Chiefs," said Missouri State coach Dana Ford, mindful of all the Kansas City fans in Springfield, Mo.
If the Green Bay Packers would have advanced, Bears die-hard fan Muller said he would have pulled for the AFC team. Since that didn't happen, Muller just "wants to see a good game."
Moser will be rooting for the Buccaneers and against his former star player, Kansas City area native Clayton Custer. "I've got Custer on staff now and he's a walking Kansas City Chiefs poster board," said Moser. "I'm going against him and going for Brady."
Murphy honored
Loyola's Krutwig snagged the MVC Player of the Week announced Tuesday after helping Loyola stretch its winning streak to eight with two dominating victories at Missouri State.
Krutwig averaged 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals. He also moved to No. 6 on Loyola's career scoring list with 1,642 points.
Drake's Brodie earned MVC Newcomer of the Week honors after posting two double-doubles and double-digit rebounds in three games. He scored a career-high 20 points with 10 rebounds in the Bulldogs' overtime win over ISU.
