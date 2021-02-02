Watch now: MVC Notebook: Drake, Loyola clearly distancing themselves from rest of pack

An expected showdown for the MVC title will come when Loyola visits Drake on Feb. 13-14 in Des Moines, Iowa.

First, Drake is on the road to face Valparaiso this weekend and home against UNI on Feb. 10. Loyola entertains Evansville for a pair of games this weekend.

Drake is ranked No. 12 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool, or NET, which helps select at-large teams for the NCAA Tournament. Loyola (15-3) is 14th. That is spurring hopes of getting two Valley teams to the NCAA tourney for the first time since 2015. ISU was snubbed of an at-large berth in 2017 despite a 27-6 record.

ISU can show the bruises inflicted by Loyola and Drake. The Ramblers handled the Redbirds by 30 and 31 points in Chicago. The Redbirds nearly upset Drake on Sunday, losing by two in overtime, before getting run over by 35 the next day.