Watch now: MVC notebook: Getting plenty of rest, fluids important while playing on consecutive days

“This was the best feel that we had in terms of the toughness, the team sticking up for each other, togetherness that it requires for your group to move forward,” said UNI coach Ben Jacobson.

Evansville ends skid: Perhaps the most surprising opening series game came in Carbondale.

Evansville, mired in a 19-game MVC losing streak after going 0-18 last season, made a school-record 17 3-pointers in shocking previously unbeaten Southern Illinois, 84-72, on Monday.

"I think the back-to-back games can favor you if you can make the right adjustments and your guys carry them out. Our poise, willingness to pass and spacing were excellent," said Evansville head coach Todd Lickliter, whose team lost to the Salukis, 63-57, on Sunday.

"Tonight reaffirmed that you need to stay the course, take the possession that you have at hand, do your job and support one another."

Penn leading Drake: The MVC decided not to have a Player of the Week for the first weekend, instead combining the first two weeks. Unofficially, Drake's Roman Penn might have taken the honor.