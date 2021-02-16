Watch now: MVC notebook: Loyola, Drake positioning themselves for NCAA Tournament berths

NORMAL — This is the time of year when looking at NCAA Tournament brackets becomes a little more serious.
What the Missouri Valley Conference is seeing right now appears pretty promising.
A split of a weekend series between No. 22-ranked Loyola and Drake in Des Moines, Iowa, was probably the best thing to happen for the MVC. Most "bracketologists" have both Loyola and Drake in the NCAA's 68-team field.
ESPN's Joe Lunardi, who has made his reputation as the king of bracketology, pegs Loyola as a No. 9 seed and Drake at 11 on Tuesday. Andy Katz of NCAA.com puts Loyola at 9 and Drake at 10. Jerry Palm of CBSsports.com slots both at 11.
The Valley has been a one-bid league for the last four seasons. Getting two teams for the first time since 2016, when Wichita State and Northern Iowa advanced, would be huge both financially and reputation-wise.
"I absolutely think we're a multi-bid league. No question I feel that way after going through the league," said Loyola head coach Porter Moser. "I know we talked about it before the season and I'm always biased. But now that I've gone through it, it's factual."
Winning out before the MVC Tournament in St. Louis on March 4-7 could be crucial for the Ramblers and Bulldogs.
Loyola (18-4 overall, 13-2 MVC) has an easier road with three league games left, all at home. The Ramblers face Valparaiso on Wednesday before a pair of games against Southern Illinois on Feb. 26-27.
Drake (20-2, 11-2) had a three-week pause because of positive COVID-19 cases in January and is playing catchup. The Bulldogs go to Northern Iowa on Wednesday before entertaining Evansville on Sunday and Monday. Drake concludes Feb. 26-27 at Bradley.
Making things more difficult for Drake is leading-scorer ShanQuan Hemphill (14.1 points per game) is out after foot surgery and most likely won't be ready for Arch Madness.
"From our perspective, as of today, we feel we're an NCAA Tournament team," said Drake head coach Darian DeVries. "We have some games left and have to continue to do our part to solidify that. With a 5-1 record in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games, that's something that holds some weight as we go down the stretch here."
Quad 1 games are home games against teams in the top 30 of the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET, which helps select at-large NCAA tourney teams), neutral-site games against the top 50 and road games against the top 75. Quad 2 games are those at home against the NET 31–75, neutral 51–100 and away against 76–135.
Loyola is No. 10 in the NET with Drake at 35. Just as importantly to show the league's strength, Missouri State checks in at 87 and Indiana State at 121.
Should Missouri State, Indiana State or anyone else win Arch Madness and the league's automatic qualifying spot — along with Loyola and Drake not falling too far in the NET — the MVC could possibly put three teams in the NCAA tourney for the first time since 2006 when four advanced.
Missouri State (14-5, 10-5) owns the league's longest winning streak at five after dropping four home games to Drake and Loyola. The Bears have allowed 59.5 points per game in their current streak.
"We're doing some things better. In our league all it takes is one guy to break down and somebody will get you," said Missouri State head coach Dana Ford. "If you hold people under 60 you're probably going to win. Our team is. We have two guys who average 40 together (Isiaih Mosley and Gaige Prim), so if we can hold you under 60 then the rest of the guys should figure out how to get 20."
ISU-Bradley update
Who takes the court at 6 p.m. Thursday at Carver Arena in Peoria when Illinois State (6-15, 3-12) and Bradley (11-13, 5-10) resume their Interstate-74 rivalry is anyone's guess.
Bradley head coach Brian Wardle suspended four of his top players — Elijah Childs, Terry Nolan Jr., Ja'Shon Henry and Danya Kingsby — for last weekend's series at Missouri State for violation of team standards. They all sat on the bench as the Braves were handled by the Bears, 80-58 and 72-57.
When asked about those players' availability on Tuesday morning on the MVC Coaches Zoom call, Wardle would only say, "They are still suspended as of today. As of today, they are not playing on Thursday." Wardle wouldn't comment on whether the players are practicing.
ISU's leading scorer, DJ Horne, sat out about the last 12 minutes in Sunday's 59-49 loss at Southern Illinois because of an ankle injury.
"We didn't do anything on the court (Monday)," said Redbird head coach Dan Muller. "I'm 99% sure he will not practice today. I would still say right now he's questionable."
Tidbits
• Evansville is trying to become only the second team in MVC history to go from winless in the league the season before to seven conference victories the following season. SIU was 0-16 in 1980-81 and 7-9 the next season. Evansville went 0-18 last season and is currently 6-7.
• UNI's Ben Jacobson needs two wins to become the fourth coach in MVC history to achieve 300 victories at a league school. The four ahead of Jacobson are Henry Iba (486 from 1934-57 at Oklahoma State), Eddie Hickey (337 from 1935-43 at Creighton, 1946-58 at Saint Louis) and Dana Altman (327 from 1994-2010 at Creighton).
• Indiana State's Greg Lansing became the 11th MVC coach with 100 league victories after Sunday's win against Evansville. Lansing's next target is becoming the Sycamores' all-time winningest coach. He has 178 victories, four behind Duane Klueh (1955-67).
