Watch now: MVC notebook: Loyola, Drake positioning themselves for NCAA Tournament berths

Should Missouri State, Indiana State or anyone else win Arch Madness and the league's automatic qualifying spot — along with Loyola and Drake not falling too far in the NET — the MVC could possibly put three teams in the NCAA tourney for the first time since 2006 when four advanced.

Missouri State (14-5, 10-5) owns the league's longest winning streak at five after dropping four home games to Drake and Loyola. The Bears have allowed 59.5 points per game in their current streak.

"We're doing some things better. In our league all it takes is one guy to break down and somebody will get you," said Missouri State head coach Dana Ford. "If you hold people under 60 you're probably going to win. Our team is. We have two guys who average 40 together (Isiaih Mosley and Gaige Prim), so if we can hold you under 60 then the rest of the guys should figure out how to get 20."

ISU-Bradley update

Who takes the court at 6 p.m. Thursday at Carver Arena in Peoria when Illinois State (6-15, 3-12) and Bradley (11-13, 5-10) resume their Interstate-74 rivalry is anyone's guess.