Watch now: MVC teams getting ready for a most unusual basketball season

Noah Carter, a 6-6 sophomore forward, showed flashes of solid play last season. UNI also is hoping 6-7 Goanar Mar, a transfer from George Mason, gets an NCAA immediate eligibility waiver like most others have in the country.

UNI could make a big splash right out of the gate. The Panthers got out of the Golden Window Classic in Nebraska last week and replaced Texas A&M in the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

2. LOYOLA: With all five starters returning plus the MVC Sixth Man of the Year and guard Cooper Kaifes, who missed last season after hip surgery, the beat goes on for coach Porter Moser and the Ramblers.

Cameron Krutwig is finally a senior, which is a relief to other MVC coaches except he could now come back after the NCAA added another year of eligibility because of COVID-19 uncertainties. Krutwig's unique skill set in the post gives Loyola an advantage against every MVC opponent.

All the returning starters are seniors in forwards Tate Hall and Aher Uguak and guards Lucas Williamson and Keith Clemons. Sophomore Marquise Kennedy, the league's top reserve last year, would start on any other Valley team. Kaifes shot 46.5% from 3-point range as a freshman two years ago.