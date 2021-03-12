Watch now: MVC Women's Basketball Tournament staying in Quad Cities through 2024

MOLINE — "Hoops in the Heartland" isn't going anywhere for a while.

The Missouri Valley Conference announced Friday it will conduct the MVC Women's Basketball Tournament at TaxSlayer Center through at least 2024.

The MVC Presidents Council, following a recommendation of the league’s coaches and athletic administrators, approved the extension to keep the event at its home since 2016.

“From day one, it has been clear that this has been a true partnership with Visit Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center and the Missouri Valley Conference,” said Patty Viverito, the MVC senior associate commissioner. “We are elated to call Moline, the Quad Cities and TaxSlayer home for our championship for at least three more years.”

The Valley had previously played its postseason championship in St. Charles, Missouri, at The Family Arena for eight seasons from 2008-2015 before moving the tournament to the Quad Cities.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have extended our partnership with the Missouri Valley Conference and Visit Quad Cities,” said Scott Mullen, the TaxSlayer Center executive director. “This tournament has an electric atmosphere, showcases some of the top players in the country, gives us great exposure and has a positive economic impact for the entire area.”