Watch now: MVC Women's Basketball Tournament staying in Quad Cities through 2024

MOLINE — "Hoops in the Heartland" isn't going anywhere for a while.
The Missouri Valley Conference announced Friday it will conduct the MVC Women's Basketball Tournament at TaxSlayer Center through at least 2024.
The MVC Presidents Council, following a recommendation of the league’s coaches and athletic administrators, approved the extension to keep the event at its home since 2016.
“From day one, it has been clear that this has been a true partnership with Visit Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center and the Missouri Valley Conference,” said Patty Viverito, the MVC senior associate commissioner. “We are elated to call Moline, the Quad Cities and TaxSlayer home for our championship for at least three more years.”
The Valley had previously played its postseason championship in St. Charles, Missouri, at The Family Arena for eight seasons from 2008-2015 before moving the tournament to the Quad Cities.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have extended our partnership with the Missouri Valley Conference and Visit Quad Cities,” said Scott Mullen, the TaxSlayer Center executive director. “This tournament has an electric atmosphere, showcases some of the top players in the country, gives us great exposure and has a positive economic impact for the entire area.”
Drake 71, Valpo 60
Second-seeded Drake and No. 7 Valparaiso were close through three quarters before the Bulldogs were able to get some separation in the last seven minutes of their Friday quarterfinal game.
Kierra Collier and Grace Berg paced Drake (16-10), which led 48-45 heading to the fourth quarter, with 13 points each. The Bulldogs grabbed a 40-25 rebounding advantage with Maggie Bair pulling down 11.
The Bulldogs face the winner of the final quarterfinal game between No. 3 Illinois State and No. 6 Loyola in Saturday's 4 p.m. semifinal game. ISU beat Drake twice, 76-68 and 81-71, on Feb. 19-20 at Redbird Arena.
"We've got to share the basketball better and contain their drivers," said Drake head coach Jennie Baranczyk of a possible third game against ISU. "They shot the ball extremely well."
Valpo (12-13), which lost two games to Drake last weekend, was led by Carie Weinman's 19 points.
Missouri State 70, SIU 59
The eighth-seeded Salukis didn't make it easy for No. 1 seed Missouri State in Friday's first quarterfinal game.
The 17th-ranked Bears (21-2) led 28-25 at halftime before taking control in the third quarter. Missouri State took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter and pulled away.
Brice Calip, the MVC Player of the Year, paced the Bears with 17 points. Abby Brockmeyer led SIU with 18 points.
Bradley 62, UNI 59
Gabi Haack's layup on a drive through the lane with 4:17 left gave Bradley the lead for good as the fifth-seeded Braves advanced to face Missouri State at 1 p.m. Saturday in a semifinal game.
Haack's 25 points and seven rebounds showed the way for the Braves (15-11). Northern Iowa, the No. 4 seed, received 19 points from Karli Rucker while Megan Maahs posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
