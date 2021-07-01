Watch now: MVC's new commissioner, basketball coaches in 'learning phase' about how NIL will play out

NORMAL — Jeff Jackson knows his first official day as the Missouri Valley Conference's 10th commissioner Thursday will be always remembered for three letters — NIL.

Thursday was the first day college student-athletes across the country could profit from their name, image and likeness. The NCAA announced a policy change Wednesday after a number of states, including Illinois, passed laws allowing student-athletes the ability to make money from their name, image and likeness.

Jackson, who has unofficially been on the MVC job for a couple weeks until Doug Elgin's retirement became official Thursday, said the league will put together a committee to look at "the pros and cons" of the new NIL policy.

"For anybody to come up with hard and fast rules in this time period would be ill-advised," said Jackson during Thursday's MVC summer men's head basketball coaches Zoom conference with the media. "I'm really curious to see what kind of traction and activity takes place in this first month and what kind of impact it has on our membership in the Valley.

"Right now we're still in the learning phase. This is going to be something that is extremely fluid. It's going to take some time for water to find its level."

Jackson said he believes it is important for everyone in the league to "embrace" the new policy. Generally, that was the sentiment from MVC's men's head basketball coaches.

"The biggest thing is we want to help our guys anyway we can, and I don't even know what that means right now," said Illinois State head coach Dan Muller. "Right now it's educating them and helping them, but if there's new things that pop up across the country that, 'hey, let's try to help them with that,' that's what we're going to do."

The MVC's longest-tenure head coach, Ben Jacobson of Northern Iowa, admits he usually doesn't like to see a lot of change. Change frightens him, Jacobson said, and he likes things to stay in order.

However, Jacobson said he is happy for student-athletes with the change in NIL policy.

"This is going to be really good for student-athletes and young people, but it's extremely important we do a great job as the head coach and in terms of our staff of educating our young guys so we do it correctly and so they're able to benefit the best ways possible with what the new rules are," said Jacobson.

Muller played on two ISU teams that won MVC regular-season and tournament titles and went to a pair of NCAA Tournaments in 1997 and 1998. If the new NIL rules would have been in effect then, Muller joked he and his teammates probably could have gotten "a couple free meals at the Pub (II)" in exchange for their name, image and likeness.

Bradley head coach Brian Wardle also was a standout player for Marquette in the 1990s. He knows what he would have liked to done then to earn some cash.

"I always wanted to give private lessons. This is in the '90s, and I couldn't do it," he said. "I always had people ask me could you give my kid a lesson and probably pay $40 an hour hour to give private basketball lessons, and I couldn't do anything.

"At least this gives these young men and women an opportunity to look at some areas to make some money on the side, which hopefully will be positive for the sport. But time will tell."

Missouri State head coach Dana Ford played at ISU from 2002-06. When asked what he could have made then, Ford replied, "I was a bad player. If anyone wanted my name, image or likeness, they would have been a very desperate company."

Ford said he hasn't thought much about the NCAA's new NIL policy and sounded kind of irritated about the whole thing.

"That's an administration deal. I'm just going to coach my team when the time is right," he said. "I don't think coaches have been been involved in this process. Take a look at everything that is going on. This has nothing to do with coaches. This is business for the kids. They're their own entity now ... it's not going to be my headache."

New Loyola head coach Drew Valentine said he had his brother, Darnell Valentine of the Chicago Bulls, come in last week and talk to his team about how to market themselves.

Even though the Ramblers play in pro sports-crazy Chicago, Valentine believes his players will still have plenty of chances to capitalize, especially given Loyola's recent success in the NCAA Tournament.

"Chicago has so many good restaurants and good restaurants that do well. Look at it from that perspective," he said. "There's so many different ways our student-athletes can take advantage of this and be given opportunities. Our guys have been contacted by people and are working out how they're going to do it. We've probably had 5-6 guys trying to figure it out."

While Loyola, Drake (Des Moines, Iowa) and Missouri State (Springfield) play in the league's biggest markets, Jackson believes student-athletes in smaller markets — including Bloomington-Normal, Peoria and Carbondale — won't be at a disadvantage.

"What is going to take place is going to be very local and very provincial in terms of what transpires in your economic footprint," said Jackson. "Simply because you're in a community that's a little smaller, you're the big fish.

"It's probably way too early to say one market is going to have an advantage over another market when it comes to this. Companies and corporations are going to make individual decisions in terms of how they choose to connect themselves with student-athletes to promote and market their businesses."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

