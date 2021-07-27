Watch now: MVFC commissioner Patty Viverito anticipates an end to postponements

Although a final decision has yet to be made, Missouri Valley Football Conference commissioner Patty Viverito has a pretty good idea where the league is heading this fall.

Viverito foresees forfeits instead of postponements and opt outs, and an increased focus on COVID-19 vaccinations among the 11 MVFC programs.

While Valley teams ran the gamut of South Dakota State advancing to May’s FCS national championship game to Indiana State deciding not to play at all in 2020 or the spring of 2021, Viverito yearns for at least somewhat of a return to normalcy this fall.

The spring season saw postponement and cancellations. Illinois State, Western Illinois, South Dakota and Youngstown State did not complete an eight-game spring slate because of either cancellations or injury and depth concerns.

Some Power Five conferences have already stated teams will have to forfeit if they do not have enough players to field a team because of positive tests. The MVFC will “quite likely” follow that lead, according to Viverito.

“We’re not in the business of trying to reschedule games,” she said Tuesday on a league-wide Zoom teleconference. “When the presidents and ADs met in June, that was certainly the way we were leaning. Each team will be expected to field teams for every game scheduled. If not, it would result in forfeit. We have a path to safely play with vaccinations.”

While she is awaiting NCAA guidelines, Viverito is advising Valley football programs to strive for 85 percent vaccinated among its Tier 1 personnel, which includes players, coaches and support staff.

If a team reaches 85 percent, they would no longer have to test for COVID-19 or sideline players for contact tracing if someone within the program does test positive.

“It (85 percent) is a reachable goal. There is still a lot of vaccine hesitancy out there,” said Viverito. “When I met with coaches in June, rates were frightening to be perfectly honest.

"The last couple weeks numbers have vastly improved. We’ve had some real success stories. The Delta variant has been a game changer in how people perceive the vaccine.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois State coach Brock Spack said the vaccination rate among his players is “about 70 percent, maybe a little over that.” Spack said he expects that number to rise as coaches and support staff are included.

“We’ll continue to educate our players,” Spack said. “It’s a personal decision by them. We’re not mandating anything.”

The Redbirds, who begin practice on Aug. 6, have been testing for COVID once a week over the summer.

Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino was the only Valley coach to say his Tier 1 personnel had reached 85 percent. The school is located in Springfield, Mo., one of the top current hotspots for new infections.

“We’re at 87 percent. The players are at 84.6 percent assuming everybody gets their second shot,” Petrino said. “The players have made a good commitment and worked hard at it. With what’s going on, it’s a good thing we’re there.”

Southern Illinois coach Nick Hill expects the Salukis to reach the 85 percent threshold.

“We’re in the mid to high 70s and have a few more on their way to get the vaccine,” he said.

South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier believes his low key approach to vaccinations has “come back to bite us. We have the lowest percentage vaccinated. We’re pushing hard to get our guys vaccinated. I think we’ll get to that 85 percent, but we’re a long ways off.”

Western Illinois coach Jared Elliott sees his Leathernecks trending in a positive direction.

“The last two weeks we’ve made a lot of progress,” said Elliott. “I’m confident we’re going to hit that 85 percent.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.