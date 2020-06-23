Watch now: New Illinois State commit Wenkers Wright excelled in southern Indiana after adoption from Haiti

Wenkers Wright doesn’t remember much about his early days in Haiti with older brother Gregory.
“At the time, I don’t think either one of us knew what was really happening,” said Wright, an Illinois State football commit. “We were so young. We were blind to everything.”
One thing Wright does recall is playing soccer with other children at the orphanage.
“Soccer is the big sport in Haiti,” said Wright. “We played all the time.”
The lives of Wenkers and Gregory changed forever when they were adopted by Shawn and Betsy Wright.
Wenkers was given a chance to play soccer in his new southern Indiana home and he dominated. But when his aggressiveness was introduced to football, Wenkers discovered a new love.
With his talent, speed and drive working in concert, Wenkers rushed for 2,056 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2019 for Floyd Central High School in Floyds Knobs, Ind.
Wright recently accepted a scholarship offer to play at Illinois State.
Sporting a 3.81 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, Wright also had received scholarship offers from Bowling Green and Indiana State and interest from Air Force, Northern Illinois, Southern Illinois and Yale.
“They have had a lot of success with running backs in previous years,” Wright said of the Redbirds. “There is pretty good potential with the coaching staff.”
Wright’s planned campus visits were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The quarantine hit and got rid of that,” he said. “I took a virtual tour of Illinois State and got to see all the coaches face to face and have a conversation with them over the computer. The campus is extremely nice.”
Wright’s parents also felt more comfortable with Wenkers’ decision after ISU’s virtual tour.
“What did it for us was the staff took time out of their day,” Betsy Wright said. “We got to meet all the staff members and ask questions and see who they are as people and coaches. We’re really thankful they took the time with us.”
Wenkers became the Floyd Central starting tailback midway through his sophomore season and rushed for 791 yards and six touchdowns. As a junior, Wenkers surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in four games and averaged 8.9 yards per carry.
“It was basically chemistry with the whole team,” said Wenkers. “I played every single game with the linemen and got a nice, little connection going so I could read their blocks really well. It made everything easier for me. Find a hole and use that speed.”
“He has the ability to break tackles,” Floyd Central coach James Bragg told the Louisville Courier Journal. “And the speed to break away to the end zone. No one in the coaches' office is surprised by what he's been able to do.”
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder also is a sprinter on the Highlanders’ track team.
“It’s definitely my speed and my length,” Wenkers said of his strengths on the gridiron. “I’ve got long strides. I’m developing more strength to be a good overall running back.”
Wenkers was 6 years old and Gregory 8 when the Wrights completed a 32-month process to legally adopt them. Other Wright siblings are Noah, 24, Brittany, 22, and Brooke, 17.
“We were driving home from church reading the bulletin, and I saw they were going to have a Hope for Orphans meeting,” Shawn recalled. “I felt almost like a curtain opened and I saw God’s heart. I was blown away at the sensitivity I was feeling at the moment.”
The Wrights decided on targeting Haiti and visited the “A New Arrival” orphanage in Petionville.
“It was something we felt God was telling us to do as a family,” said Betsy. “He brought us to finding those two boys on a Web site. We saw those two brothers and knew immediately they were the ones.”
“It’s a different culture and a poor country,” Shawn said. “The kids were playing soccer with a basketball on a concrete slab. The boys’ feet were so hard and calloused, but they thought nothing of it.”
In his first soccer game in the United States, Wenkers scored eight goals while playing defender. The athletic talent was jarringly obvious.
“He just smiled. His joy was what was so impressive,” said Shawn. “If I was him, I would have the biggest head. But he handles himself so maturely.”
Accustomed to a more forceful style of soccer in Haiti, Wenkers began playing football in fourth grade and motored 79 yards for a touchdown with his first carry.
“At that level, it was just speed,” said Wenkers. “I could just run away from everybody else.”
After his senior season at Floyd Central, Wenkers will be doing that running at ISU.
