Watch now: New Illinois State commit Wenkers Wright excelled in southern Indiana after adoption from Haiti

“It was basically chemistry with the whole team,” said Wenkers. “I played every single game with the linemen and got a nice, little connection going so I could read their blocks really well. It made everything easier for me. Find a hole and use that speed.”

“He has the ability to break tackles,” Floyd Central coach James Bragg told the Louisville Courier Journal. “And the speed to break away to the end zone. No one in the coaches' office is surprised by what he's been able to do.”

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder also is a sprinter on the Highlanders’ track team.

“It’s definitely my speed and my length,” Wenkers said of his strengths on the gridiron. “I’ve got long strides. I’m developing more strength to be a good overall running back.”

Wenkers was 6 years old and Gregory 8 when the Wrights completed a 32-month process to legally adopt them. Other Wright siblings are Noah, 24, Brittany, 22, and Brooke, 17.

“We were driving home from church reading the bulletin, and I saw they were going to have a Hope for Orphans meeting,” Shawn recalled. “I felt almost like a curtain opened and I saw God’s heart. I was blown away at the sensitivity I was feeling at the moment.”