Watch now: New-look Illinois State football team taking on 'next man up' mantra as it enters the season

NORMAL — The current configuration of the Illinois State football team has had plenty of time to fret about what might have been in 2020.
Yet, the Redbirds don’t appear to have used much of it at all in that self-defeating pursuit.
Sure, a Redbird defense featuring end Romeo McKnight, cornerback Devin Taylor and safety Christian Uphoff could have been even better than the stout group that took the field in 2019. And quarterback Brady Davis could have made his third season as ISU starter his best.
That won’t be happening. All four and several other skilled players have moved on. History will show us the 2020 Redbirds never existed.
It’s 2021. ISU has its first game since Dec. 14, 2019 scheduled for Saturday as South Dakota visits Hancock Stadium for a noon contest.
A new wave of Redbirds has stepped to the fore, spouting the program’s “next man up” mantra with defiance directed at those who maintain no team can continue the success it enjoyed in 2019 with so many defections.
Try as this beat writer might, it’s been difficult to evaluate the ISU team scheduled for eight Missouri Valley Football Conference games over the next two months.
Talent is not the problem. The Redbirds have it. Yet how much will youth and inexperience hold the Redbirds back?
Those questions will begin to be answered Saturday against a pack of Coyotes. Until then, let’s take a look at where Coach Brock Spack’s team stands on offense, defense and special teams.
Anybody. Anywhere. Anytime. #GAMEWEEK pic.twitter.com/nGtLMiAQcO— Redbird Football (@RedbirdFB) February 22, 2021
Offense
Sophomore Bryce Jefferson brings the experience of starting three 2019 FCS playoff games to the position that he was contending for when Davis left the roster. Spack says Jefferson has transformed himself into a “completely different guy” in 14 months.
“The way his body has developed, he looks like a linebacker,” Spack said of the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Jefferson. “He’s hardened up his body, and he’s much more accurate as a thrower. The ball is coming off his hand very well. He can play outside the offense maybe a little more than Brady did.”
True freshman Jackson Waring is listed second at quarterback with redshirt freshman Britton Morris a close third.
Since the Redbirds last played, 2019 All-American James Robinson rushed for over 1,070 yards and set records for undrafted rookies in a full NFL season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. And, No 2 rusher in 2019 Jeff Proctor is no longer on the team.
The most scrimmage yards (1,414) by an undrafted rookie in NFL history.— NFL (@NFL) February 19, 2021
Remember the name James Robinson. ✍️@Robinson_jamess | @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/wKrAA9tCDA
That leaves tailback perhaps the youngest position on the team. Likely to get the most carries Saturday are redshirt freshmen roommates Pha’leak Brown and Nigel White with true freshman Rashad Lampkin next in line.
“I do feel like it’s all eyes on us. We’ve had these 14 months, and we kind of took it personal,” said Brown. “Who’s going to replace James? We’re not focusing on that. We’re doing what we know we can do. We’ve been practicing all this time, and we’re ready to display it.”
The Redbirds have two hard-charging fullbacks in 240-pound Timothy McCloyn and 235-pound Tyler Pennington.
The huge question at receiver is what will ISU get from Andrew Edgar. The junior was a force as a freshman with 44 catches in 2018 and was limited to 19 catches in 2019 by various injuries. Returning from off season knee surgery, Edgar is questionable for the season opener.
A knee injury that has fully healed is that of sophomore Taylor Grimes, who caught 11 passes for 213 yards in four 2019 outings.
Grimes will start at receiver along with Austin Nagel and slot man Kacper Rutkiewicz, who led the Redbirds with 23 catches as a true freshman in 2019.
Sophomore Tristan Bailey has two career receptions, both for touchdowns, and at 6-3 is a red zone weapon. Redshirt freshman Jabari Khepera and true freshman TreShawn Watson also could work their way into targets.
Robert Gillum, the Redbirds’ most experienced tight end, is out until the fall season with a knee ailment as is Mitchell Lewis with ankle issues. Tanner Taula, Jacob Carl and true freshmen Javon Charles and Brett Spaulding are all contenders for tight end snaps.
While several classmates have moved on, All-American left tackle Drew Himmelman is back for one more season. The 6-10, 325-pound NFL prospect will not play in the fall.
“I definitely wanted to play my last season with my teammates, my brothers,” Himmelman said. “I think we can definitely be a solid group (on the line). We have a great group of guys from top to bottom, guys who like to go out and compete and play football together.”
Former starting center Drew Bones (a sturdy 6-4, 345) has moved to guard with tackle Cole Anderson switching to center. Senior Trey Georgie is the other guard with 6-6, 310-pound sophomore Peyton Asche taking over at right tackle. Junior guard Zach Mueller could step into the lineup with Bones and Anderson having exhibited past versatility.
Another unknown is what type of personality the Redbird offense will take on under new co-offensive coordinators C.J. Irvin and Ghaali Muhammad-Lankford.
Defense
A Redbird defense that ranked among the nation’s best at 16.0 points allowed per game in 2019 has lost seven of its top eight tacklers for various reasons.
That fact has hardly dimmed expectations among the ISU defenders.
“We’ve got a lot of doubters right now. I think we’re going to be the best in the nation,” said cornerback Charles Woods, the lone returning starter in the secondary. “The young guys have stepped up and have been improving every day. I’m excited to see what our defense can do.”
Woods had 48 tackles and four interceptions in 2019. Jarrell Jackson, a speedy senior who has been a valued reserve in the past, will be the other starting corner.
“Charles is a very good athlete. He’s been a leader by example,” Spack said. “Jarrell has waited a long time to play, and he’s done a great job. He’s one of our faster players.”
Clayton Isbell, the nickel back in 2019, will start at free safety with Iverson Brown at strong safety. Spack has seen nickel back Peyton Jones become a secondary leader.
“Isbell is a fabulous athlete. He can do a lot of things back there,” said Spack. “Peyton Jones is a very good leader and likes contact. He’s always upbeat with a lot of energy.”
Walk-ons cornerback Franky West and safety Dillon Gearhart also have emerged as contributors.
“Franky has done a great job,” Spack said of the Normal Community graduate. “I think he’s going to play and play a lot in the spring and in the future.”
Outside linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh is the top returning tackler with 51. A threat on the pass rush, Vandenburgh recorded five sacks in 2019.
“Zeke is our captain on defense. We expect a lot from Zeke,” Spack said. He can do a lot of things in all phases of the game.”
Kenton Wilhoit takes over at middle linebacker with Tennessee transfer Shanon Reid as his running mate at will linebacker.
“I think we’re going to be definitely one of the top if not the top defense in the nation. I don’t think there is a ceiling for us,” said Wilhoit. “We’ve had so much time in the fall to better learn our defense. We have a really good understanding of where guys are going. We all trust each other and have good communication.”
Brandon Simon is ISU’s “jack” with Damien Jackson also likely to contribute at the end/linebacker hybrid position. Simon totaled 48 tackles and three sacks in 2018.
The line is anchored by John Ridgeway, a 6-6, 325-pound nose tackle who routinely merits double team attention from opposing offensive lines. The Bloomington graduate was credited with 50 tackles in 2019.
Another veteran is Jason Lewan (33 tackles, three sacks) and Jacob Powell will man an end spot. Jude Okolo is a redshirt freshman who could make a big impact up front.
Special teams
JT Bohlken enters his third season as ISU’s punter after averaging 43.1 and 41.3 yards per boot in past years.
Bohlken also is No. 2 place-kicker behind Aidan Bresnahan, the Redbird kickoff man in 2019 who will attempt field goals and extra points after the graduation of Sam Fenlason.
Spencer DeForest, the cousin of former Redbird linebacker Ty DeForest will serve in the unusual combination of holder and punt returner. Rutkiewicz and Kevin Brown will get a shot at returning kickoffs.
Joey Malinowski is the long snapper, continuing a pipeline of Central Catholic graduates who have played the position at ISU.