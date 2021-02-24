Watch now: New-look Illinois State football team taking on 'next man up' mantra as it enters the season

NORMAL — The current configuration of the Illinois State football team has had plenty of time to fret about what might have been in 2020.

Yet, the Redbirds don’t appear to have used much of it at all in that self-defeating pursuit.

Sure, a Redbird defense featuring end Romeo McKnight, cornerback Devin Taylor and safety Christian Uphoff could have been even better than the stout group that took the field in 2019. And quarterback Brady Davis could have made his third season as ISU starter his best.

That won’t be happening. All four and several other skilled players have moved on. History will show us the 2020 Redbirds never existed.

It’s 2021. ISU has its first game since Dec. 14, 2019 scheduled for Saturday as South Dakota visits Hancock Stadium for a noon contest.

A new wave of Redbirds has stepped to the fore, spouting the program’s “next man up” mantra with defiance directed at those who maintain no team can continue the success it enjoyed in 2019 with so many defections.

Try as this beat writer might, it’s been difficult to evaluate the ISU team scheduled for eight Missouri Valley Football Conference games over the next two months.