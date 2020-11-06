Watch now: Newcomer Dusan Mahorcic could be vital to Illinois State's frontcourt

Mahorcic and the other six Redbird scholarship newcomers have seen their development slowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The newcomers couldn't come to campus until July. Because of COVID-19 pandemic cases on the Redbirds, practices have been started and stopped a couple times. Only seven ISU players were on the practice court for two weeks until Monday after a couple players tested positive and six others had to quarantine.

Still, Mahorcic believes good things are ahead for ISU when the season begins Nov. 25 in a tournament in Lincoln, Nebraska.

And it might come from an area that has declined in the past couple seasons.

"I would say from my personal opinion this team can be really special, especially on defense, with our size and length," said Mahorcic. "The guards we have in front and the size and length we have in the box, we have a chance to be really good."

Mahorcic weighed 212 pounds when he left Moberly in the spring after the pandemic struck. He's added about 25 pounds in the last eight months, although it didn't happen the way he wanted.