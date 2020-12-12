Watch now: Newcomer Terrion Moore shows scoring ability in Illinois State opener

NORMAL – After sitting out a full season, it would certainly be understandable if Illinois State junior guard Terrion Moore took awhile to return to optimal form.

Moore only required three quarters.

The transfer from Arkansas Little Rock scored 14 of her 16 points in the final 6:30 of last Sunday’s 98-53 victory over Saint Xavier.

ISU returns to action Sunday against Western Illinois in a 2 p.m. game at Macomb.

“Shots are not going to fall all the time. You have to be able to play through those and contribute to the team,” Moore said of missing all six of her shots from the field over the first three quarters. “I guess the feel for the ball started to come back. It was fun. How confident I am as a player, I know I can contribute to the team.”

A 5-foot-8 guard, Moore averaged 8.1 points over two seasons as a starter for Little Rock. She spent last season at ISU practicing with the team but could not play as a transfer.

“We have to remind ourselves it’s been 21 months since she played a game,” said ISU coach Kristen Gillespie. “There was a lot going on in her mind. She calmed down and let the game come to her.”