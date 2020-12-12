Watch now: Newcomer Terrion Moore shows scoring ability in Illinois State opener

NORMAL – After sitting out a full season, it would certainly be understandable if Illinois State junior guard Terrion Moore took awhile to return to optimal form.
Moore only required three quarters.
The transfer from Arkansas Little Rock scored 14 of her 16 points in the final 6:30 of last Sunday’s 98-53 victory over Saint Xavier.
ISU returns to action Sunday against Western Illinois in a 2 p.m. game at Macomb.
𝙍𝙚𝙙𝙗𝙞𝙧𝙙 𝙍𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙥: Check out highlights from Sunday's 98-53 win over Saint Xavier! 🏀— Illinois State WBB (@RedbirdWBB) December 8, 2020
🎬 @Redbird_Pro #BackTheBirds // #TogetherWeWill pic.twitter.com/KZdbaGvD4t
“Shots are not going to fall all the time. You have to be able to play through those and contribute to the team,” Moore said of missing all six of her shots from the field over the first three quarters. “I guess the feel for the ball started to come back. It was fun. How confident I am as a player, I know I can contribute to the team.”
A 5-foot-8 guard, Moore averaged 8.1 points over two seasons as a starter for Little Rock. She spent last season at ISU practicing with the team but could not play as a transfer.
“We have to remind ourselves it’s been 21 months since she played a game,” said ISU coach Kristen Gillespie. “There was a lot going on in her mind. She calmed down and let the game come to her.”
Moore sank her final five shots, including two from 3-point range, and added two steals and an assist over the final 6:30 last Sunday as the Redbirds set a school record for points in a quarter with 36.
Gillespie believes Moore will join JuJu Redmond, Paige Saylor and Mary Crompton as ISU’s core four of scorers.
“She’s an outstanding player, different than anyone we’ve had,” Gillespie said. “The fourth quarter was the Terrion we see every day in practice. It was just getting her to settle in. She was outstanding down the stretch.”
Two more newcomers will make their ISU debuts Sunday. Sophomore junior college transfer DeAnna Wilson and redshirt freshman guard Maya Wong will play after sitting out the opener.
The 6-2 Wilson did not play for a reason Gillespie has chosen not to disclose. Wong, a Normal Community High School graduate, was held out because of a minor injury. She will back up starting point guard Saylor.
“Both kids have the opportunity to get some good playing time,” said Gillespie. “Maya gives us another true point guard. DeAnna gives us that much needed post depth with a little bit of collegiate experience under her belt.”
Western Illinois is 0-5 after a 67-57 loss at Southeast Missouri on Friday.
“They’ve played quite a few more games than we have,” Gillespie said. “They play matchup zone and roll with that until a team gives them problems. We’re trying to work on our zone offense quite a bit."
The Leatherneck's top scorers have been 5-10 junior Danni Nichols (11.5) and 6-2 junior Evan Zars (10.4). A transfer from Saint Louis, Zars also averages 10.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.
Western has taken nearly 46 percent of its shots from beyond the 3-point arc.
"(Offensively) they are five out (of the lane) and look to drive the ball hard and try to get to the foul line or kick to shooters," said Gillespie. "We’ll have to rely on our defensive concepts and be ready to guard the ball.”
Scheduling headaches: After Sunday’s game, the Redbirds don’t have another opponent scheduled until the Jan. 1 Missouri Valley Conference opener against Valparaiso at Redbird Arena.
Gillespie and her staff are working feverishly to add games but have experienced no success.
ISU was forced to cancel its first three games because of a positive COVID-19 test among its players. A Dec. 20 home game against Saint Louis also has been canceled because of COVID issues with the Billikens.
Scholarship available: The departure from the ISU program of freshman Fantasia Baines gives Gillespie another scholarship to work with for the class of 2021.
“We’re in talks with some juco players right now,” said Gillespie. “It’s interesting. With everyone getting another year, there will be quite a few looking to transfer. It’s nice to have that in our back pocket for transfers or juco players.”
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
