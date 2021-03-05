Watch now: No. 15 Illinois State football has a tough task in trying to even record against No. 3 Northern Iowa

“Coach (Mark) Farley is a defensive coach and his defensive coordinator has been there 14 years,” said Spack. “They adapt to their players. They protect deep to short. You have to find ways to get behind them.”

In his 20th season, Farley is the Valley’s all-time leader in conference wins with 100. Spack is fourth with 53.

ISU will have to take much better care of the football than a week ago.

Spack said the Redbirds “tied it up with a bow and handed it to them on a silver platter” with seven turnovers in the loss to South Dakota.

Sophomore quarterback Bryce Jefferson accounted for six of those turnovers by throwing four interceptions and losing two fumbles.

“He took the night to be a little down, but he’s been awesome,” Redbirds quarterbacks coach Andy Belluomini said of Jefferson bouncing back mentally. “We’ve got the whole season ahead of us. The next day he was ready to start watching film on UNI, was fired up and his regular self. He’s ready to get the bad taste out of his mouth.”