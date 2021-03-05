Watch now: No. 15 Illinois State football has a tough task in trying to even record against No. 3 Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Illinois State football team had developed a pattern for beginning its season.
In no particular order, the Redbirds typically take on a Bowl Subdivision program, a lower division or non-scholarship FCS team and square off with Eastern Illinois in the Mid-America Classic before delving in to the Missouri Valley Football Conference season.
In the pandemic-altered spring schedule of 2021, there are no nonconference games to fine tune schemes and provide young players needed experience in preparation for conference play.
And after a season-opening loss to South Dakota, No. 15-ranked Illinois State jumps into the MVFC fire with both feet Saturday in a 4 p.m. game against No. 3 Northern Iowa at the UNI-Dome.
“We play a great team. They lost a few guys too but have most of their core back,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “They are really playing good defense like they always do. Playing in the Dome is always a tough thing to do.”
The Panthers are 1-1 after a 24-21 loss to South Dakota State and a 21-0 shutout of Youngstown in which the Penguins were limited to 135 yards of total offense.
“Coach (Mark) Farley is a defensive coach and his defensive coordinator has been there 14 years,” said Spack. “They adapt to their players. They protect deep to short. You have to find ways to get behind them.”
In his 20th season, Farley is the Valley’s all-time leader in conference wins with 100. Spack is fourth with 53.
ISU will have to take much better care of the football than a week ago.
Spack said the Redbirds “tied it up with a bow and handed it to them on a silver platter” with seven turnovers in the loss to South Dakota.
Sophomore quarterback Bryce Jefferson accounted for six of those turnovers by throwing four interceptions and losing two fumbles.
“He took the night to be a little down, but he’s been awesome,” Redbirds quarterbacks coach Andy Belluomini said of Jefferson bouncing back mentally. “We’ve got the whole season ahead of us. The next day he was ready to start watching film on UNI, was fired up and his regular self. He’s ready to get the bad taste out of his mouth.”
Belluomini labeled Jefferson’s turnovers “mental errors that are fixable. I have to do a better job giving him different looks on film and talk through what we’re expecting from the defense. Nothing physically was off. He threw the ball very well. I couldn’t be happier the way the ball came off his hands.”
Jefferson moved the ISU offense effectively, amassing 345 yards of total offense on 280 passing and 65 rushing.
“We have a long season ahead of us. We’re staying focused on that,” said receiver Austin Nagel, who had his best day as a Redbird against South Dakota with five catches for 132 yards.
“We have a good game plan, and we’re all pretty confident and positive. We’re taking an optimistic view of this game. The last time at the Dome didn’t work out in our favor, but that’s just more motivation for us.”
Spack was pleased with how the offense operated under new co-coordinators C.J. Irvin and Ghaali Muhammad-Lankford.
“I thought our play calling was excellent. We were locked in,” said the ISU coach. “Ghaali and C.J. were working together on that.”
ISU’s last visit to Cedar Falls in 2018 resulted in a 26-16 defeat. The Panthers also prevailed, 27-10, in 2019 at Hancock Stadium.
Defensive end Jacob Powell said the Redbirds quickly put the South Dakota loss “in the rear view mirror. We’re getting ready for Northern Iowa now. We have to contain the quarterback (Will McElvain) and limit his big play ability. He’s very athletic and explosive.”
McElvain has completed 34 of 59 passes for 343 yards in two games. Tyler Hoosman rushed for 68 yards against Youngstown State, and Dom Williams has 63 yards on the ground in two games.
Kansas transfer Quan Hampton leads the Panthers in receiving with 12 for 139 yards, while Deion McShane has seven catches for 74 yards. Isaiah Weston, a first team all-MVFC selection in 2019, has just two receptions for 23 yards in the early going.
“Their quarterback is the guys who beat us in ’19. They have a very formidable offense,” Spack said. “They have the best receivers I’ve seen in our league for awhile. They can really hurt you.”
