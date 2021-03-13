Watch now: No. 22 Illinois State football falls to 0-3 with loss to No. 5 North Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. — A big-play defense and a revived offense were encouraging signs for the Illinois State football team Saturday.

Yet an elusive victory at the Fargodome was not the result.

No. 22-ranked ISU rallied from 14 down to within a point early in the fourth quarter but suffered a 21-13 Missouri Valley Football Conference defeat to No. 5 North Dakota State.

“I’m proud the way we competed,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “I gave them a little talking to after the first quarter. They really responded well and got back in the game.”

The Redbirds fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2001. ISU’s 10th straight loss to the Bison was NDSU’s 31st consecutive home victory.

“It’s definitely frustrating to lose. Nobody is happy to be 0-3,” Redbird tight end Tanner Taula said. “But I think we’re improving every week and have a good mindset going into every week. But we’ve got to get better.”

A 45-yard pass from Bryce Jefferson to Austin Nagel over the middle set up a 1-yard touchdown plunge by fullback Tyler Pennington at the 11:59 mark of the fourth quarter.

But Aidan Bresnahan’s extra point was blocked by Spencer Waege and the Bison clung to a 14-13 lead.