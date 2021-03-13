Watch now: No. 22 Illinois State football falls to 0-3 with loss to No. 5 North Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. — A big-play defense and a revived offense were encouraging signs for the Illinois State football team Saturday.
Yet an elusive victory at the Fargodome was not the result.
No. 22-ranked ISU rallied from 14 down to within a point early in the fourth quarter but suffered a 21-13 Missouri Valley Football Conference defeat to No. 5 North Dakota State.
“I’m proud the way we competed,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “I gave them a little talking to after the first quarter. They really responded well and got back in the game.”
The Redbirds fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2001. ISU’s 10th straight loss to the Bison was NDSU’s 31st consecutive home victory.
“It’s definitely frustrating to lose. Nobody is happy to be 0-3,” Redbird tight end Tanner Taula said. “But I think we’re improving every week and have a good mindset going into every week. But we’ve got to get better.”
A 45-yard pass from Bryce Jefferson to Austin Nagel over the middle set up a 1-yard touchdown plunge by fullback Tyler Pennington at the 11:59 mark of the fourth quarter.
But Aidan Bresnahan’s extra point was blocked by Spencer Waege and the Bison clung to a 14-13 lead.
NDSU (4-1, 3-1 in the Valley) responded led by back up quarterback and true freshman Cam Miller, who scrambled 6 yards for a touchdown on third and goal with 3:39 to play.
“He’s a good athlete. He brings the quarterback run game as a little more of an option for them,” Spack said. “He gave them a little spark and another weapon.”
The outright thievery of ISU safety Clayton Isbell helped the Redbirds reach the scoreboard in the third quarter.
Isbell stripped tailback Kobe Johnson and clutched the football to his chest after one quick bounce at the Bison 47.
After tailback Nigel White scampered for 17 yards and fullback Timothy McCloyn converted a third-and-2 for 7 yards, Jefferson rolled right and found Taula with a 4-yard touchdown toss to snap a string of eight quarters without an offensive touchdown.
Bresnahan’s extra point with 6:40 left in the third quarter brought the Redbirds within 14-7.
Jacob Powell and Charles Woods teamed up to give ISU an encouraging start.
Powell’s hit on quarterback Zeb Noland forced a wobbly pass that was intercepted by Woods at the ISU 46.
But after Jefferson was sacked on third down, Jayden Price returned a JT Bohlken punt 85 yards for a touchdown.
Woods intercepted another pass in the second half.
“It’s always going to be frustrating losing a game,” Woods said. “But we can’t let that get to us. We can’t be out there emotional. We have to keep showing up every week and get a win.”
The Bison surged ahead 14-0 on a 15-yard jaunt over the right side by Johnson.
The Redbird defense prevented another NDSU first-half touchdown when Isbell and Jarrell Jackson stonewalled Dominic Gonnella on fourth and goal inside the 1.
After a net of minus 6 yards in the first quarter, the ISU offense began to find its footing in the second period.
A 32-yard White rush brought the Redbirds to the Bison 24, but Jefferson was intercepted by Dom Jones on the next play.
ISU had one more chance before halftime when Dillon Gearhart fell on a muffed punt at the NDSU 42 with 1:06 remaining.
But Jalen Carr fumbled an exchange from Jefferson on a sweep and had to chase the bouncing ball down for a 16-yard loss.
The Redbirds had an 85-24 edge in second quarter yardage but did not capitalize with points.
The Bison held a 287-257 final edge in total offense with Miller rushing for a team-best 57 yards and completing 5 of 7 for 61 yards.
“Extremely excited about the composure he had,” Bison coach Matt Entz said. “We’re excited with his ability to make some plays. He wasn’t afraid to pull the ball down and use his feet."
Jefferson was 9 of 26 through the air for 124 yards. Taula hauled in four passes for 50 yards, and White amassed 87 yards on 15 carries.