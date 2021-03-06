Watch now: No. 3 Northern Iowa defeats No. 15 Illinois State

After an ISU three and out, the Panthers made it 10-0 on a 43-yard Cook field goal.

The Redbirds began to move the football late in the first quarter and pulled within 10-3 on Aidan Bresnahan’s 43-yard field goal at the 13:41 mark of the second quarter.

With blitzing linebacker Shanon Reid in McElvain’s face, Kenton Wilhoit stepped in front of a McElwain pass in the flat and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown. Bresnahan’s extra point 2:22 before halftime forged a 10-10 tie.

“I was on the line and saw the running back motion out,” said Wilhoit. “I went with him and luckily the quarterback threw me the ball. It was really good to swing the momentum and give us a little more fight. It felt really good.”

The Redbirds mustered just 186 yards of total offense. ISU had three 14-yard rushes, two by Pha'leak Brown and one from Jefferson.

The longest pass play was an 18-yard Jefferson hook up with Kacper Rutkiewicz over the middle.

“I thought we ran the ball OK,” said Spack. “The passing game has to get better. We had some guys open and couldn’t get the ball out on time. A big breakdown was pressure on the quarterback.”