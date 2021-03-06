Watch now: No. 3 Northern Iowa defeats No. 15 Illinois State

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Northern Iowa defense was a code Illinois State couldn’t crack Saturday at the UNI-Dome.
The No. 3-ranked Panthers did not permit a Redbird play for more than 18 yards all game as UNI slugged out a 20-10 Missouri Valley Conference victory.
The 15th-ranked Redbirds slipped to 0-2, while UNI advanced to 2-1.
“It’s disappointing,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “But we have a pretty young team. There were a lot of positives. They will get better every week.”
The Panthers snapped a 10-10 halftime tie on a 44-yard Matthew Cook field goal early in the fourth quarter.
After Redbird quarterback Bryce Jefferson’s fumble was recovered by UNI’s Jared Brinkman, the Panthers took possession at the ISU 24. Four plays later, Tyler Hoosman rambled 13 yards over the left side for a touchdown with 3:24 to play and a 20-10 margin.
UNI started fast. Quan Hampton took the opening kickoff back 65 yards to the ISU 35.
Quarterback Will McElvain capped a six-play drive with an 11-yard run wide left into the end zone.
After an ISU three and out, the Panthers made it 10-0 on a 43-yard Cook field goal.
The Redbirds began to move the football late in the first quarter and pulled within 10-3 on Aidan Bresnahan’s 43-yard field goal at the 13:41 mark of the second quarter.
With blitzing linebacker Shanon Reid in McElvain’s face, Kenton Wilhoit stepped in front of a McElwain pass in the flat and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown. Bresnahan’s extra point 2:22 before halftime forged a 10-10 tie.
“I was on the line and saw the running back motion out,” said Wilhoit. “I went with him and luckily the quarterback threw me the ball. It was really good to swing the momentum and give us a little more fight. It felt really good.”
Nice! @kentonwilhoit with a pick 6 to tie for @RedbirdFB pic.twitter.com/8h6VvxNKcM— Shawn Wright (@WrightStudio) March 6, 2021
The Redbirds mustered just 186 yards of total offense. ISU had three 14-yard rushes, two by Pha'leak Brown and one from Jefferson.
The longest pass play was an 18-yard Jefferson hook up with Kacper Rutkiewicz over the middle.
“I thought we ran the ball OK,” said Spack. “The passing game has to get better. We had some guys open and couldn’t get the ball out on time. A big breakdown was pressure on the quarterback.”
Jefferson completed 13 of 27 passes for just 70 yards. Tight end Tanner Taula hauled in four of those tosses for 28 yards.
Jefferson netted 60 yards on 14 rushes, while Brown had 42 yards on 11 carries.
“They played very hard,” Jefferson said of the Panthers. “We knew the best part of their defense was the line. We knew they would be tough to handle.”
The ISU defense, which was led by Iverson Brown and John Ridgeway with six tackles each, allowed McElvain to complete just 14 of 33 for 148 yards.
Hoosman picked up 63 yards on the ground as UNI finished with 239 yards of offense.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Redbirds. Next up is a trip to the Fargodome to face defending FCS national champion North Dakota State next Saturday.
