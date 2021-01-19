Watch now: No confetti, no fans could mean different feel for Illinois State-Bradley rivalry

Jaycee Hillsman makes Illinois State's first basket against Bradley and unleashed the confetti. pic.twitter.com/TplpMV9bf6— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) February 27, 2020
NORMAL — The anticipation for Illinois State's first basket against Bradley is usually high. Those sitting in the ISU student section can't wait to let the confetti fly at Redbird Arena.
That traditional celebration won't be happening Wednesday when the Braves and Redbirds hook up in an 8 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference game.
With no fans being allowed into Redbird Arena (or Carver Arena in Peoria for the Feb. 17 rematch) because of COVID-19 safety protocols, the heated ISU-Bradley rivalry won't feel quite the same.
Or will it?
"I say this every year and it's true. Throw the records out the door," said Bradley head coach Brian Wardle. "This is going to be a competitive game, and you'll see two teams really compete and play with great effort. Even with fans not there, the programs understand 30 miles away from each other this is a big game."
The pendulum has swung decidedly in Bradley's favor as the Interstate-74 rivals hook up for the 131st time. The Braves have won five straight against ISU — after the Redbirds took eight in a row — with Bradley owning a 68-62 series lead.
Bradley (9-4 overall) has captured the last two MVC Tournament titles and has its sights fixed on winning its first regular-season championship since 1996. After a two-week delay at the start of the Valley season because of positive COVID-19 cases, the Braves are 3-1 in the league after blasting Evansville, 86-55, on Sunday to complete a weekend sweep.
On the other hand, the Redbirds (4-8) dropped a weekend home series against Indiana State and sit ninth in the Valley with a 1-5 mark.
Only four ISU current players have taken the court against Bradley. The Redbird newcomers likely don't truly grasp what the rivalry means, especially to the fans on both sides.
"Obviously right now we're not playing real well, and you add all that together and it probably doesn't feel the same for our players," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "Yet they have to be prepared for the intensity of the game, not only for the rivalry but because Bradley competes. They (the ISU players) are starting to understand Valley play a little bit better."
The last two ISU-Bradley games at Redbird Arena have been close. The Braves won 65-59 two years ago in Normal before squeaking out a 74-71 overtime victory last February.
This is the first midweek Valley game after three weekend series for the Redbirds. They don't have much time to lick their wounds from the two losses to Indiana State in which ISU led for a total of 2:16 out of 80 minutes.
That might be a good thing.
"The fact it was Martin Luther King Jr. Day yesterday (on Monday) gave us an opportunity to talk about something other than basketball," said Muller. "You talk about somebody who understood how to handle adversity and controversy and conflict. That can help put things in perspective for our guys when we lose a couple games."
Even with 7-foot-1 Ari Boya sidelined with a foot injury, Bradley has one of the deepest teams in the Valley.
Ja'Shon Henry is on his way to being the MVC Sixth Man of the Year. Henry, a rugged 6-6 junior, has only started one game but is Bradley's third-leading scorer at 11.2 points per game.
Elijah Childs appears a lock for being a first-team all-league choice. The 6-8 lefthander is Bradley's leading scorer (14.6) and rebounder (7.7) and epitomizes the physical nature of the Braves, who rank first in the MVC in defensive field goal percentage (.368) and second in rebound margin (plus 7.9).
This will be ISU's first look at Bradley's revamped backcourt. Sean East II is a transfer from UMass who has taken over at point guard for graduated Darrell Brown and ranks second in the Valley with 4.4 assists. Terry Nolan Jr., a transfer from George Washington who sat out last season, is Bradley's second-leading scorer (12.0 ppg).
Bradley faces six games in the next 12 days because of makeups caused by the earlier postponements.
"We still have segments we can clean up, but I like where our rotation is at and like we're playing again Wednesday," said Wardle. "I love that we have a bunch of games coming up, to be quite honest, because our guys are tired of layoffs."
ISU likely will be without Emon Washington. The 6-6 freshman wing hurt his knee on Saturday against Indiana State and sat out Sunday's game.
Muller hopes another Redbird freshman, Howard Fleming Jr., can build on his strong performance Sunday. Fleming, a 6-5 point guard, scored a season-high 10 points and grabbed three rebounds in 21 minutes.
"I'm really proud of Howard. He struggled Saturday and did not play well in the second half," said Muller. "The scouting report is out on Howard — don't let him go right. We talk a lot about that. On Sunday he not only handled pressure better and his scouting report defense was better, but he just competed. I'm proud of his growth in a two-day turnaround.
"We told him we have to keep taking steps forward now. That's a huge part of being freshman. He's a big part of what we have this year and in the future."
