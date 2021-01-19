Watch now: No confetti, no fans could mean different feel for Illinois State-Bradley rivalry

NORMAL — The anticipation for Illinois State's first basket against Bradley is usually high. Those sitting in the ISU student section can't wait to let the confetti fly at Redbird Arena.

That traditional celebration won't be happening Wednesday when the Braves and Redbirds hook up in an 8 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference game.

With no fans being allowed into Redbird Arena (or Carver Arena in Peoria for the Feb. 17 rematch) because of COVID-19 safety protocols, the heated ISU-Bradley rivalry won't feel quite the same.

Or will it?

"I say this every year and it's true. Throw the records out the door," said Bradley head coach Brian Wardle. "This is going to be a competitive game, and you'll see two teams really compete and play with great effort. Even with fans not there, the programs understand 30 miles away from each other this is a big game."

The pendulum has swung decidedly in Bradley's favor as the Interstate-74 rivals hook up for the 131st time. The Braves have won five straight against ISU — after the Redbirds took eight in a row — with Bradley owning a 68-62 series lead.