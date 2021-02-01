Watch now: No doubt this time as No. 25 Drake routs Illinois State behind Murphy's 30 points

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake entered the Associated Press Top 25 poll earlier Monday for the first time since March 17, 2008.
The unbeaten Bulldogs showed why later in the day against Illinois State at Knapp Center.
Senior forward Tremell Murphy scored a career-high 30 points as No. 25 Drake cruised past the Redbirds, 95-60, in a Missouri Valley Conference game.
"It was a good old-fashioned butt whipping there by a team that's really good," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "I'm disappointed we couldn't follow up our best game with a better competitive effort.
"I thought at the start of the game we were in slow motion, but we had a chance. Drake didn't start the game great, but they got it going and we didn't respond."
Illinois State fell by 2 in OT to Drake on Sunday, but still 18.5-point underdog in tonight's rematch.
ISU (5-12, 2-9 MVC) was led by Antonio Reeves with 20 points. The sophomore guard scored a career-high 27 points in Drake's 78-76 overtime win over ISU on Sunday night.
DJ Horne added 11 points for the Redbirds. ISU shot 40% from the field, including 6 of 27 on 3-pointers, and committed 15 turnovers.
"It just wasn't our night tonight," said Horne. "One thing I could see that was different than last night was they were shooting the ball tonight. They made a lot of shots. Drake is a good team. We expected them to come out and play better today, and they did."
Murphy made 10-of-15 field goal attempts and 6 of 10 behind the arc. His previous high was 26 points against ISU in the 2019 MVC Tournament.
Drake (17-0, 8-0), which is among only three unbeaten teams left in the nation along with No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor, also received 18 points from Shanquan Hemphill.
"I thought it was a great effort by our guys tonight and we really came out focused at both ends of the floor," said Drake head coach Darian DeVries. "It was nice we got a few shots to fall. Tremell Murphy had just an incredible game for us."
The Bulldogs were 13 of 31 outside the arc after going 4 of 30 on Sunday. Drake shot 51.5% from the field.
"From the tip we had some guys moving pretty slowly who did play heavy minutes last night," said Muller. "But you have to be able to get yourself ready to go when you play back-to-back. You have to do it every game.
"You can't have your best game, and then have the same guys in both uniforms and have this different of an outcome because we weren't ready to compete consistently. We had some guys who were trying to save their legs at the beginning of the game, and it doesn't work like that. You have to be ready to compete from the (opening) tip, especially against really good teams in this league."
ISU cut a 15-point halftime deficit to 40-30 on freshman Emon Washington's 3-pointer with 18:38 left. Drake went on a 16-2 run, with Murphy scoring 12 of those points, to take control with a 56-32 lead — and the rout was on.
The Bulldogs led by as much as 38 in the second half at 92-54 with 2:10 left.
"Fatigue was kind of in-play in this game," said Horne, who played 41 minutes Sunday. "For our younger guys that's just another level of experience they got to experience and they'll learn from it moving down the road."
The Bulldogs never trailed. They built a 27-12 lead with 5:40 left in the first half on Murphy's third 3-pointer.
ISU got within nine at 31-22 on Reeves' two free throws. Washington's long jumper cut Drake's lead to 34-24 before Darnell Brodie's three-point play and Hemphill's steal and layup gave the Bulldogs a 39-24 halftime lead.
The Redbirds committed 10 turnovers in the first half which Drake turned into 12 points.
