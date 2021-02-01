Watch now: No doubt this time as No. 25 Drake routs Illinois State behind Murphy's 30 points

DJ Horne added 11 points for the Redbirds. ISU shot 40% from the field, including 6 of 27 on 3-pointers, and committed 15 turnovers.

"It just wasn't our night tonight," said Horne. "One thing I could see that was different than last night was they were shooting the ball tonight. They made a lot of shots. Drake is a good team. We expected them to come out and play better today, and they did."

Murphy made 10-of-15 field goal attempts and 6 of 10 behind the arc. His previous high was 26 points against ISU in the 2019 MVC Tournament.

Drake (17-0, 8-0), which is among only three unbeaten teams left in the nation along with No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor, also received 18 points from Shanquan Hemphill.

"I thought it was a great effort by our guys tonight and we really came out focused at both ends of the floor," said Drake head coach Darian DeVries. "It was nice we got a few shots to fall. Tremell Murphy had just an incredible game for us."

The Bulldogs were 13 of 31 outside the arc after going 4 of 30 on Sunday. Drake shot 51.5% from the field.