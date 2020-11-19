Watch now: Normal Community graduate Maya Wong ready to hit the floor for Illinois State women's basketball

“She’s probably not going to be Paige defensively,” Gillespie said of Wong. “But how can you utilize her skill set to help us defensively? She’s not the quickest kid, so you’ve got to be a little more cerebral.”

“Maya is amazing,” Saylor said. “She is such a dynamic guard and a really good scorer. I’m more defensive minded and she is more offensive minded. But I would say we’re pretty similar in the point guard aspect, knowing the game and seeing the floor and making the right reads.”

Offensively, Wong has worked extensively with ISU assistant coach Scott Gillespie, Kristen's cousin. Wong was already a fine shooter entering college with 58 3-pointers her final prep season.

“I’ve definitely improved a lot. Scott has been a big part of that,” said Wong. “I’m shooting all the time. I don’t care to score all that much, but I definitely can. Point guard for me is getting others involved. Learning how to run the offense for the whole team and getting them open shots is how I see the point guard position.

"I've always thought of myself as a point guard. I wouldn't want to play any other position."

Kristen Gillespie also has taken note of Wong’s offensive progression.