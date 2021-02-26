 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Northern Iowa downs Illinois State as Redbirds headed for MVC tourney play-in round again
0 comments
breaking

Watch now: Northern Iowa downs Illinois State as Redbirds headed for MVC tourney play-in round again

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Illinois State came into the regular season's final two games hoping to somehow avoid the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament's play-in round for the third straight year.

That became a moot point Friday night after Northern Iowa downed the Redbirds, 70-56, at Redbird Arena.

ISU, which had won two of its three previous games and seemed to be building momentum, dropped to 7-16 overall and 4-13 in the Valley heading into Saturday's 5 p.m. game against UNI (8-15, 6-11).

Even a win Saturday would only get ISU as possibly high as the No. 8 seed in St. Louis. The top six earn byes into the quarterfinals.

Trae Berhow paced the Panthers with 15 points. Austin Phyfe and Noah Carter scored 12 each.

ISU was led by Dusan Mahorcic's 18 points and Antonio Reeve added 10. The Redbirds shot 40% from the field, going 5 of 25 outside the arc. ISU committed 18 turnovers to UNI's 15 and were outrebounded, 36-30.

After trailing 34-25 at halftime, the Redbirds' game plan to start the second half was easy to see — get the ball inside to Mahorcic.

The junior center bulled his way for three quick baskets and a free throw. When Harouna Sissoko threw down a dunk off a slick Reeves feed, the Redbirds were within 42-39 with 12:47 left.

But Berhow hit a 3-pointer to quiet the threat. That started a 13-2 run ended by Berhow's steal and dunk for a 55-41 advantage with 8:13 left and ISU couldn't get the deficit to single digits again.

ISU took an early 9-6 lead before things fell apart.

The Redbirds went almost 13 minutes with only two baskets. Combined with 10 turnovers in that stretch and countless UNI layups, and the Redbirds trailed 28-15 with 4:58 left.

ISU finally got some offense going late. Dedric Boyd and DJ Horne, who missed the last game with an ankle injury, hit 3-pointers and the Redbirds ditched their zone. The Redbirds trailed 32-25 before fouling Born, who made two free throws with 3.0 seconds left for a nine-point halftime lead.

The Redbirds shot 34.6% from the field in the first half and committed 11 turnovers, many unforced. UNI outscored ISU, 16-6, in the paint and grabbed a 21-15 rebounding advantage.

Saturday's game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cardinals take batting practice and Martinez faces hitters

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News