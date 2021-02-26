Watch now: Northern Iowa downs Illinois State as Redbirds headed for MVC tourney play-in round again

NORMAL — Illinois State came into the regular season's final two games hoping to somehow avoid the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament's play-in round for the third straight year.

That became a moot point Friday night after Northern Iowa downed the Redbirds, 70-56, at Redbird Arena.

ISU, which had won two of its three previous games and seemed to be building momentum, dropped to 7-16 overall and 4-13 in the Valley heading into Saturday's 5 p.m. game against UNI (8-15, 6-11).

Even a win Saturday would only get ISU as possibly high as the No. 8 seed in St. Louis. The top six earn byes into the quarterfinals.

Trae Berhow paced the Panthers with 15 points. Austin Phyfe and Noah Carter scored 12 each.

ISU was led by Dusan Mahorcic's 18 points and Antonio Reeve added 10. The Redbirds shot 40% from the field, going 5 of 25 outside the arc. ISU committed 18 turnovers to UNI's 15 and were outrebounded, 36-30.

After trailing 34-25 at halftime, the Redbirds' game plan to start the second half was easy to see — get the ball inside to Mahorcic.